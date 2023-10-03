Your new collaboration with AXE is special because it emphasizes saving money while also still getting a premium product. Why is that messaging important to you?

I still come from not having nothing. It’s important to me to stay accessible and relatable to those who don’t have much because no matter where I am today, that is where I come from. I am always making sure I am speaking to the people who were just like me when I was coming up.

A good cologne is essential for date night. What are some tips you would give the fellas who are trying to choose an AXE scent to use?

On a date night, you can really go with any kind, but I would say the blue lavender would be my go-to for a late night vibe. You keep it smooth.

You have matured so much musically, but most importantly, as a person. Is there a specific experience that helped you shift mentally over the course of your career?

Life in general. You know, the older I get and the more situations I am in, I learn more. The more I started to realize the situation I was really in, I got a better understanding of life, and that is what helped change how I look [at] and handle everything.

Your current tour showcases an elevated level of production value. What made you decide to work with Teyana Taylor’s production company, The Aunties?

Well, I have a different production company who handles the stage, but Teyana is so different with her swag and style; I wanted her to bring that to the table. She kind of came in at the last minute, but she definitely came in clutch. You know my stage designers come from another world, but Teyana is more in my world, and I was able to bring those together. I don’t have to worry about telling the stage designers how I want things because I know Teyana is going to help get everything in a way that I would want it. Since I been working with her, my whole show has changed. From when I first started rapping, I didn’t ever want to just be on the stage with a mic. I mean, I still be nervous for real, but I had to wait until I get my money up, so I can pay to bring the fans a real experience. I feel like that’s what they paid for is a true experience, not to just see me up there with a microphone running around and rapping.