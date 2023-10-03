It didn’t take long for fans to learn that Atlanta’s own Lil Baby was a hero in the rap game. After the success of the QC MVP’s album My Turn, the “We Paid” emcee quickly shot to the top of hip hop’s totem pole. Thanks to his passion-filled lyrics and soulful tone, Lil Baby has shared tracks with A-list acts like Drake, Kanye West, Lil Durk, Young Thug, and many more. At times, it’s hard to believe the battle-tested rapper didn’t want to be a recording artist until a few years ago.
Amidst all the recent success, Lil Baby takes pride in being relatable to people like him who are from underprivileged neighborhoods. The Southern-bred artist vows to always remember where he came from. When asked about Sean “Diddy” Combs bringing REVOLT WORLD to his hometown recently, he exclaimed, “It definitely means a lot because REVOLT WORLD is actually in my neighborhood. I’m definitely proud, and I support anyone who is doing good and uplifting my community.”
The GRAMMY-winning rapper is always finding ways to give back. His new ‘Logne Forgiveness Program with AXE is providing select fans $150 toward the cost of their old cologne, so they can be able to buy the new collection. The innovative campaign is helping supporters see “The Bigger Picture” when deciding how to stay fresh. During an exclusive conversation with REVOLT, the star discussed the new collaboration with AXE, his nationwide “It’s Only Us Tour,” back-to-school shopping as fall kicks off, fatherhood and more.
Check out the interview with the “Freestyle” star, Lil Baby, below!
With you being such a proud father to two sons, what does back-to-school shopping for supplies and clothes look like in your household?
Both of my kids go to separate schools, so one has to wear a uniform and one doesn’t. The one who doesn’t have to wear uniforms, I give his mother some money, and he gets a whole bunch of shoes and clothes. The other who wears uniforms gets a bunch of different uniforms and a whole bunch of shoes.
It ain’t like back in the day where they took a whole bunch of pencils and notebooks to school. For the most part, I just pay someone else to do it, so I don’t have to worry about it, but I ain’t going to lie, you might catch me in the Walmart a couple deep. I like going places myself, though, for some stuff because to be honest, I am picky, and sometimes people come back with the wrong stuff, and I rather just grab it myself, so I don’t have to worry about that happening.
Your new collaboration with AXE is special because it emphasizes saving money while also still getting a premium product. Why is that messaging important to you?
I still come from not having nothing. It’s important to me to stay accessible and relatable to those who don’t have much because no matter where I am today, that is where I come from. I am always making sure I am speaking to the people who were just like me when I was coming up.
A good cologne is essential for date night. What are some tips you would give the fellas who are trying to choose an AXE scent to use?
On a date night, you can really go with any kind, but I would say the blue lavender would be my go-to for a late night vibe. You keep it smooth.
You have matured so much musically, but most importantly, as a person. Is there a specific experience that helped you shift mentally over the course of your career?
Life in general. You know, the older I get and the more situations I am in, I learn more. The more I started to realize the situation I was really in, I got a better understanding of life, and that is what helped change how I look [at] and handle everything.
Your current tour showcases an elevated level of production value. What made you decide to work with Teyana Taylor’s production company, The Aunties?
Well, I have a different production company who handles the stage, but Teyana is so different with her swag and style; I wanted her to bring that to the table. She kind of came in at the last minute, but she definitely came in clutch. You know my stage designers come from another world, but Teyana is more in my world, and I was able to bring those together. I don’t have to worry about telling the stage designers how I want things because I know Teyana is going to help get everything in a way that I would want it. Since I been working with her, my whole show has changed. From when I first started rapping, I didn’t ever want to just be on the stage with a mic. I mean, I still be nervous for real, but I had to wait until I get my money up, so I can pay to bring the fans a real experience. I feel like that’s what they paid for is a true experience, not to just see me up there with a microphone running around and rapping.
It seems as if you support your artists just as much as you focus on yourself. How excited are you about Rylo Rodriguez’s growth as an emcee?
It is overly important to me. Not only do I want him to develop but develop in the right way. I appreciate that he trusts me with his career. There have been times where he has had different opportunities in music, but he always stayed and rocked out with me. That means a lot to me, so I am always going to do what I can to make sure he gets the support he needs to succeed.
If you were to take five people — dead or alive — who inspire you most to grab food at American Deli, who would they be?
First of all, we just get our food and dip. I mean, I wouldn’t just sit in the [wing spot]. Anybody is liable to pull up in that spot. I got a lot of people who inspire me, though. It’s an older homie that I hang with; he is a big inspiration. I had another partner named Rabbit, who was one of the first people who inspired me and pushed me to get some money.
I am inspired by a lot of people to be honest. Anyone I see doing good, or even bad, because I can learn from that. I draw a lot of inspiration from my two kids. I am easily inspired if that makes sense.
With sports and rap both having their obvious dangers, if your kids wanted to become entertainers or athletes, would you allow it?
I mean, honestly, I will let my kids do whatever they want to do. I would let them know the real about the game, though, and they would get it raw and uncut. But yeah, I would support anything my kids want to do. I’m not stopping my children from doing anything they want to do, but they will know every single thing about my experiences.
