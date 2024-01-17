Back in November 2023, Danny Brown blessed the masses with his sixth studio LP, Quaranta, an 11-song offering with contributions from The Alchemist, Quelle Chris, Samiyam, MIKE, and more. Today (Jan. 17), he unloaded a visual from said project for “Y.B.P.,” a collaboration alongside Bruiser Wolf. Aligning with the song’s title, the two Detroit talents used the Skywlkr and Kassa Overall-produced offering to reflect on the days when they were young and poor.

“Let me change the channel with the pliers/ Wet clothes on the porch, we ain’t have a dryer/ Spending food stamps, wait till you leave the store/ Too many in the bed, had to sleep on the floor/ ‘Cause my cousin always pee, getting whipped in the morning/ Every night can’t sleep, got me tossing and turning,” Brown rapped on the Foster Sylvers-sampled effort.

The claymation-inspired clip for “Y.B.P.” began with a shot of Brown reciting his rhymes in a living room as different individuals went through the motions around him. He eventually joined Wolf for an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant — an act that ended with a chaotic police chase.

In an interview for Passion of the Weiss, Brown explained how the creation of Quaranta — which means 40 in Italian — came about. “It was during the whole COVID-19 pandemic situation. I don’t think I initially set out to make a follow-up to XXX, it just kind of worked out that way,” he said. “A lot of my albums come about like that — I don’t even know what I’m doing, I’m just recording stuff, listening back and then tailoring on a concept later… I went through a crazy breakup, I moved to downtown Detroit from the suburbs and then everything immediately got locked down. Music is really my form of therapy in a sense. It was just a way to get everything out.”

Press play on “Y.B.P.” below.