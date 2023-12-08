Today (Dec. 8), Danny Brown announced a North American tour in support of his sixth studio LP, Quaranta. The run will kick off in March 2024 and will continue in the United States and Canada through April.

Quaranta was released in November with 11 songs and collaborations alongside Bruiser Wolf, MIKE and Kassa Overall. Production was handled by the Alchemist, Chris Keys, Quelle Chris, Samiyam and more.

“I recorded most of it during quarantine. Definitely over 30, 40 songs. We narrowed it, really, really narrowed it down to a solid 11,” Brown explained about the album in a recent interview with Apple Music. “It’s a legacy album, and it’s to close that chapter on my life, with what I was dealing with. It’s 10 years after XXX, after 30. ‘Quaranta’ means 40 in Italian, and then it also sounded like quarantine a little bit, so that’s why I went with that.”