This Friday (Nov. 17), Danny Brown will bless the masses with his sixth studio LP, Quaranta, which will consist of 11 songs and contributions from The Alchemist, Quelle Chris, Bruiser Wolf, MIKE, Samiyam and more. On Tuesday (Nov. 14), the Detroit emcee dropped off a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation,” which features noted jazz musician Kassa Overall. As the title cleverly hints at, the song is about how gentrification changed Brown’s hometown of Detroit.
“Tell me what to do when the block gets slow, and the money get low, but the rent rise up / White folks popping out the blue, they done tore that down and made that to a Whole Foods / Landlords looking for a payday / Now it’s rental scooters, it’s where we used to sling yay…”
The genre-bending cut came with a matching visual courtesy of Noel Paul. The black-and-white clip shows Brown in a house with an older Black woman as several pairs of hands gradually pull everything of value off-screen.
In an interview with Apple Music, the XXL Freshman alumn explained how “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” was created. “The song came about because, before the pandemic and everything hit, I was living in the suburbs. And I sold my house and I moved downtown with the intention on partying and being a sleazeball, you know what I’m saying? I was right in the thick of downtown where all the festivities and stuff go down, and then I just seen how much Detroit changed,” he said. “But it’s good to see the city change. It’s not a negative in that sense because Detroit has been down for so long, it’s just good to even see people want to visit.”
Press play on “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” — and check out the full tracklist for Quaranta — below.
Quaranta tracklist:
- “Quaranta”
- “Tantor”
- “Ain’t My Concern”
- “Dark Sword Angel”
- “Y.B.P.” feat. Bruiser Wolf
- “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” feat. Kassa Overall
- “Down Wit It”
- “Celibate” feat. MIKE
- “Shakedown”
- “Hanami”
- “Bass Jam”
