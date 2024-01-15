On Friday (Jan. 12), Lil Tjay blessed the masses with a new single titled “Told Ya,” which was produced by LuciG and AwkwardCrazy. On the melodic cut, the Bronx native tells detractors that he knew of his eventual success long before it materialized.

“Told y’all n**gas a million times, ‘I’m gon’ make it,’/ Pull up, Bentley truck and it’s mine, it’s not basic/ H**s see the jewelry, it shine, and get naked/ How you say you true to your grind with no patience?/ Demons really stuck on my mind, that’s what I’m facin’/ I know that I’m one of a kind, no correlation/ Money comin’ in, I made some millies, now they hatin’/ Honestly, I’m takin my time, these n**gas racin’…”

The accompanying clip for “Told Ya” was directed by JB Tai and began with self-recorded footage of Tjay reciting the song’s lyrics. The XXL Freshman alum was then spotted in a room with strewn newspapers, an active money counter and beautiful women.

Back in 2023, Tjay liberated his third studio LP, 222, a 15-song body of work with collaborations alongside Coco Jones, Polo G, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, The Kid LAROI and Summer Walker. Said album, largely inspired by a 2022 shooting that left him in critical condition, debuted within the top ten of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

“I feel like the best I could feel. My body works fine, my mind is in an alright place, and my music is doing well. The trajectory for the next five years is only up,” Tjay said to Billboard about his health and career post-shooting, both of which he takes “more seriously now.” “I feel more appreciative. When I was in the hospital, I remember I woke up and couldn’t get out the bed or nothing.”

Press play on “Told Ya” below.