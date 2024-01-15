On Sunday (Jan. 14), Twitter account chartdata reported that Nicki Minaj’s fifth studio LP, Pink Friday 2, has sold over one million album-equivalent units in the United States. Said account added that all other albums from of the Young Money star have accomplished the same achievement.

Shortly after, Minaj took to Instagram to express her appreciation to fans and collaborators while sharing a screenshot of chartdata’s claim.

“Thank you to every single one of you listening [and] supporting this album, the best label Republic Records, the GREATEST artists in the WORLD of our generation featured when I needed them the most,” Minaj wrote before continuing, “Every INCREDIBLE [AND] GENIUS producer, everyone who had ANYTHING to do with the music, every radio station, PD, DJ, interviewer, post, reaction video, VOGUE, Papa Bear, Zoo, PATTY DUKE, JUICE and the greatest fan base of all time, the Barbz.” She then acknowledged her faith in God before referencing her upcoming tour.

After a short delay, Pink Friday 2 was released in December 2023 with 22 songs and collaborations alongside J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Future and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 units sold, which effectively made Minaj the female rapper with the most No. 1s on said chart.

After Pink Friday 2‘s release, the NYC talent gradually added well-received songs to the album’s tracklist, including “Beep Beep” with 50 Cent, “Love Me Enough” with Monica and Keyshia Cole, and — this past Saturday (Jan. 13) — the Future-assisted “Press Play.”