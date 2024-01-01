Nicki Minaj reveals her New Year's resolution is to "keep my foot on these b**ches' necks"

2023 was undoubtedly an incredible year for Nicki Minaj, who released her fifth studio album in December with much anticipation. Pink Friday 2 landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making her the first female rapper with three chart-topping projects. The LP also boasted collaborations with J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, Drake and Lil Uzi Vert.

On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Minaj and several other celebrities joined Andy Cohen for CNN’s “Countdown to 2024” live special. When asked what her resolution was, she replied, “To keep my foot on these b**ches’ necks.” In a viral clip shared online, co-host Anderson Cooper hilariously responded, “Wow. Who is she referring to?”

Notably, her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is slated to begin in March. Minaj will traverse across major U.S. cities such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, New York and Philadephia before making her way to the U.K. and Europe. Also on the schedule are festival performances at Rolling Loud and Dreamville Festival.

During her recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Minaj spoke about what locations she looks forward to the most. “Of course, New York is always live,” she explained. “You know who else is often very lively? Anywhere in the DMV area and Detroit. Paris and London, too. My fans are so energetic everywhere I go, honestly. We always just turn the f**k up, Stephen.”

In addition to hitting the road, fans can also look forward to the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker dropping visuals. Lil Uzi Vert confirmed to TMZ that an accompanying video for their viral TikTok track, “Everybody,” is on the way.

Ahead of March, fans can also expect Minaj’s long-awaited documentary. Initially slated to come out in 2020, the six-part series got an update last month.

She told Cohen, “I wouldn’t have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from [the fans] being able to really listen to the music. And so now that they’ve digested the music, when the documentary comes, it’ll be a different level of emotional roller coaster, I think.”