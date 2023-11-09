Today (Nov. 9), Vogue unveiled its December 2023 cover feature with Nicki Minaj and touched on her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, her marriage to Kenneth Petty, and much more. She also took part in the publication’s “73 Questions” series, complete with an inside look into her Malibu, CA recording studio.

Within the intimate editorial, Nicki reflected on her father’s battles with crack cocaine and alcohol during her upbringing.

“I thought that he was making a conscious effort to be addicted to a drug that would have him steal his children’s video games and sell them for money,” she said about the family patriarch, Robert Maraj, who tragically passed following a hit-and-run in 2021. “Think about that. Who would make a conscious effort to do that? Now I realize, those people weren’t making those choices because they wanted to hurt their family. Addiction took over their bodies and their lives. They were victims too.”