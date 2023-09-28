Snoop Dogg has successfully partnered with multiple liquor brands simultaneously, but surprisingly, he doesn’t enjoy them for himself.

During a recent interview with Tiffany Haddish on his SnoopDoggTV YouTube channel, the Long Beach native revealed that he doesn’t drink the alcohol he endorses. “What’s so cold is — they know it, and I can say it publicly — I don’t drink none of that s**t,” he said of the liquor companies. “And they know what it is. It’s like, n**ga, you don’t pay me to drink it, you pay me to promote it. So, I’m not here to get drunk. I’m here to get money.”

Snoop then doubled-down on his statement in a comment under the video, writing, “I’m not here to get drunk, I’m here to get money.” Check out the full interview below.