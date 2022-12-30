Death Row Records has entered the marijuana industry under its new ownership of Snoop Dogg.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), the record label took to its Instagram account to reveal the launch of Death Row Cannabis, which is set for a January 2023 launch. The announcement was made using a teaser video that revealed an animation of the brand’s logo and its branded pre-roll tube. The 22-second video was created by artist MylarMen with a soundtrack by DJ Battlecat.

According to a press release from Chapter 2 Agency, AK, the man behind the IYKYK brand SMKRS and the VP of Cultivation for TRP Co., which owns and operates the majority of Cookies retail locations in the United States, is responsible for curating the lineup for Death Row Cannabis. He was selected by the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper himself.

“Promising to return Death Row to its former glory, all elements of the former label are being refitted for today’s audience and their evolving tastes,” the press release stated. “The first drop debuts in limited edition commemorative metallic bags, featuring the iconic hooded prisoner figure seated in an electric chair on the front. Important to note — this is a brand new version of the prisoner that was designed for the launch of the cannabis brand – the main difference being he has one hand broken free and is smoking a fat doobie,” the release continued.

The debut drops will be launching at selected Cookies California locations in Brentwood, San Bernardino and San Diego next week.

Death Row Cannabis isn’t Snoop Dogg’s first experience in the marijuana industry. In November 2015, the 51-year-old California native created Leafs by Snoop, a Denver, Colorado cannabis brand produced by Canopy Growth Corporation. Canopy Growth Corporation is one of the world’s largest cannabis companies.