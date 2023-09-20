Although Snoop Dogg is known to be one of the biggest stoners in the music industry, the amount of blunts he smokes in a day is quite unbelievable.
On Monday (Sept. 18), the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker shared an Instagram video to update fans on what he’s been doing from inside of his hotel room in Rotterdam, Netherlands while watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play on TV. “Let me show y’all what I been doing today,” Snoop said before he showed off a line of 11 clips in total. “All in a day’s work. Oh wow, that’s some good work dog. What kinda pack was it? Death Row. Let a brother know.” Check out the full social media clip below.
In related news, as previously reported by REVOLT, back in July, the Los Angeles rapper canceled his scheduled performance at the Hollywood Bowl this fall as he continues to stand in solidarity with writers and actors. “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote in a statement on his Instagram page. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal, and we can all get back to work.”
This isn’t the first time the Baby Boy star showed his support to writers and actors in the entertainment industry. During a conversation at the Milken Institute Global Conference, he stated, like writers, “[Artists] need to figure that out the same way. The writers are striking because [of] streaming. They can’t get paid… Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers, but it don’t add up to the money. Like where the f**k is the money?”
