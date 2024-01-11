On Friday (Jan. 12), D-Block Europe will unveil their latest project, Rolling Stone, which will consist of 15 tracks with contributions from Kodak Black, Yxng Bane, and more. Following well-received visuals for “I Need It Now” and “Skims,” the duo decided to drop off another for “Eagle” earlier today (Jan. 11).

Produced by Da Beatfreakz, the hard-hitting “Eagle,” which united D-Block Europe with Albanian talent Noizy, is anchored by a melodic, boastful chorus from Young Adz.

“I think I’m Albanian, I’m a eagle, posted on the corner sellin’ coca like it’s legal, put it in her, and she, she said, ‘I need you,’ hello, mummy, oh, my God, it’s really nice to meet you, got it for the fallen and pride before the needle, elegant, the sun is pepperin’, if she catch me cheatin’, I won’t never say, ‘I need you,’ I’m not gonna sit and act like me and you are equal…”

Directed by William Thomas, the accompanying clip brought viewers into Noizy’s Eastern Europe stomping grounds. While there, D-Block Europe made themselves at home while showing off flashy jewelry, high-end vehicles, and much more in the capital city of Tirana. There were also plenty of references to the song’s title — including an actual bird’s-eye view — captured throughout.

Rolling Stone will follow 2023’s DBE World, which contained a wealth of collaborations alongside Chip, Headie One, Nafe Smallz, OhGeesy, Aitch, Clavish, K-Trap, and M Huncho. That mixtape debuted at No. 2 and No. 6 on the U.K. R&B Albums and U.K. Albums charts, respectively. Check out “Eagle” and the full tracklisting for Rolling Stone below.