On Wednesday (Jan. 10), Mary J. Blige delivered her first visual of the new year for “Gone Forever,” a collaboration alongside DJ Khaled and Remy Ma. Produced by Khaled, Ben Billions, STREETRUNNER, and Tarik Azzouz, the upbeat offering served as an anthem for scorned women in toxic relationships and was led by a striking first verse and hook from Blige.

“Told you it would take only one time, you, you, you, you thought that I was lying, when I told you that I can’t be no side b**ch, oh, I know you want that thing back, you want that love, you want that kiss, you want that sex, oh, now you wanna make it last, but when a good girl’s gone, she’s gone forever, she’s gone forever, now you gotta deal with the fact you did me wrong forever…”

Eif Rivera handled the direction of the song’s accompanying clip, a celebratory affair with Blige and Remy living it up in a packed club. Khaled also made a brief appearance for his vocal contribution.

“Gone Forever” was the latest single from the deluxe edition of Blige’s 14th studio LP, Good Morning Gorgeous, which made landfall in 2022. The updated body of work contained 19 tracks with additional appearances from Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Usher, Ne-Yo, H.E.R., and more.

The title of said album was based around Blige’s daily ritual of positive affirmations — one that helped her push through ongoing mental health struggles. “I do it in my prayer time. There’s no makeup, no nominations for an award. It’s just me and God,” she explained in an interview with PEOPLE. “And the beauty of being able to say, ‘I appreciate my life.’ To look in the mirror, my eyes are half-closed, and say something to myself that I never even believed.”

