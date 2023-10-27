Mary J. Blige isn’t letting the past decide her future. Today (Oct. 27), the R&B legend unveiled a new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” a collaboration alongside Vado that sees her focused on the better days that lie ahead of her.

“It’s a whole new day, a whole new wave, ain’t worried ’bout nothing, everything’s looking up, I was going through a phase, stuck in old ways, always thinkin’ somethin’, like I ain’t never good enough, I been thinkin’ of the time I wasted, I been lookin’ in all the wrong places for love, that really brought me down, I’m so sick of being sad or lonely, until I can find the one I know I need, I’ll never give up on me, no…”

The DJ Cassidy and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman-produced offering comes with a matching visual that brings viewers to a breathtaking location on the coast of Italy. While there, Blige enjoys some rest and relaxation on a yacht with Vado and her loved ones.

“Still Believe In Love” is the first official drop from the Yonkers, NY legend since her 14th studio LP, Good Morning Gorgeous, which was released in 2022 with 13 songs and additional contributions from Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Usher. Months after its initial release, Blige delivered a deluxe edition of the album with help from Moneybagg Yo, Jadakiss, H.E.R., and Fabolous.

In an interview with REVOLT, the “Real Love” talent explained how she finds balance as a strong Black woman. “I had to learn how to pick my battles and surrender to things that I don’t have control over,” she stated. “And the things I have some control over, work hard at changing them. Work hard at doing things that can benefit me in my life instead of trying to control people and things.”

