Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Earlier today (June 12), “The Breakfast Club” unveiled a new interview with Method Man, who spoke to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about his illustrious career, the evolution of hip hop, and much more. About midway through the sit-down, the Wu-Tang legend was asked about “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By,” his hit with Mary J. Blige. To the surprise of the hosts, Meth revealed that if it were entirely up to him, the classic cut would have never seen the light of day.

“I was scared of it. I didn’t even want to put the record out,” he admitted. “I knew what it would do. I just didn’t want to be put in that R&B light. Remember, we had a problem with that… You can paint it any way you wanna paint it, it’s still [LL Cool J’s] ‘I Need Love,’ but for another generation.”

When they asked how he finally decided to release the aforementioned collaboration, he responded by saying that it ultimately came down to money. “I think they gave me $50,000. I think it was like $25,000 or $50,000. I was supposed to buy a car with it, I didn’t. I put that s**t right in the bank.”

“I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By” initially made landfall in 1995 and served as the remix to “All I Need,” a standout from Method Man‘s 1994 debut solo LP, Tical. Initially produced by RZA, a different and arguably more popular version of the song later came courtesy of Diddy (then known as Puff Daddy). Like the original iteration, Diddy’s spin on the chart-topping effort sampled Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1968 release, “You’re All I Need to Get By.” Press play on Method Man’s interview with “The Breakfast Club” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mary J. Blige
Method Man
R&B
Rap

