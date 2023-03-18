Name the place and the time, and Mary J. Blige is more than willing to get back in the studio with Method Man.

The talented artists are currently flexing their acting chops on “Power Book II: Ghost,” where Blige stars as Monet and Meth as attorney Davis MacLean. But fans have not forgotten about the magic that occurred when the duo collaborated on the 1995 hit “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By.”

The record has proven itself to be evergreen, as it has remained relevant for more than two decades. The LP version of the track was produced by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, and the remixed version, which was released to radio, was produced by REVOLT CEO and Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Trackmasters. The mash-up of Meth’s “All I Need” and the interpolation of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s classic “You’re All I Need to Get By” won Best Rap Performance By A Duo or Group at the 38th Grammy Awards ceremony. Since its release, the singer and emcee have only graced the stage together a handful of times. Most recently, they performed together last May during day two of Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta, Georgia.

But by now, it has to be time for “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress and “C.R.E.A.M.” lyricist to link back up. “Listen, as soon as they say yes, we’re gonna go in and do it,” Blige told Deadline when asked if a collaboration, whether it be for “Power” or an LP, was in the works.

As for their candor while on set, “The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige” host said working alongside the rapper has been nothing short of good times. “Just seeing my friend on set is just all fun and all laughs. When they yell ‘cut,’ we’re always laughing about something,” she told the outlet. Both stars have been recognized for their work on the series co-created by 50 Cent. At the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, they respectively won Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Series. At this year’s ceremony, Meth walked away with his third image trophy when he won in the same category.