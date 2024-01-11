Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, and D'Angelo
Photo: Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, and Dimitri Hakke/Contributor via Getty Images

Jeymes Samuel explains why upcoming JAY-Z and D'Angelo collaboration is nine minutes long

The artist-turned-director broke down the track during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

On Wednesday (Jan. 10), “The Breakfast Club” shared a new interview with Jeymes Samuel, who paid the morning show a visit to promote his new film, The Book of Clarence. During the conversation, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God asked the artist-turned-director about accusations of blasphemy in regard to the movie’s religious subject matter.

“Matthew 24:5. Jesus‘ exact words [were], ‘Many shall come in my name saying I am the Christ, and they shall deceive many.’ The bible itself [spoke] of Simon the Sorcerer, who was trying to pay his way into the Apostles,” Samuel explained. “You only have to do a Google check, but I knew people would be saying that… Is it because you’re seeing people of color?”

He continued, “And if I’m speaking to a person of color, I’m gonna ask… [Did] you actually read the book you profess to know so much about? Are you saying blasphemy because you see yourself in that place in time?”

Samuel also opened up about the soundtrack for The Book of Clarence, which he produced and wrote for as the main artist. One of the compilation’s most anticipated cuts, the JAY-Z and D’Angelo-assisted “I Want You Forever,” soon came up after the topic was broached — specifically in regard to the song’s roughly nine-minute runtime.

‘Cause it’s just biblical, soulful bliss,” he declared in response to the song’s length. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing the radio edit for this joint.’ It’s just that good. It’s not one long verse like [JAY-Z’s contribution to DJ Khaled’s] ‘GOD DID.’ He’s speaking on it. He’s not rapping, he’s not rhyming. He’s just talking on it… He just comes in and floats. And D’Angelo goes in. So it’s just that good.”

Check out Samuel’s “The Breakfast Club” interview below. The Book of Clarence and its official soundtrack arrives this Friday (Jan. 12).

Tags in this article:
Tags
D'Angelo
Entertainment
JAY-Z
Jeymes Samuel
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

D-Block Europe drops off latest visual for "Eagle" with Noizy

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Mary J. Blige and Remy Ma team up in "Gone Forever" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Sanaa Lathan is reportedly starring in a new drama series about Miss Cleo

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Gunna says fans can expect "substance" from his new music

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.11.2024

Studio Sessions | Da Beatminerz are back with an imminent album and untold Nas stories

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  01.11.2024

11 reasons Lil’ Kim is the blueprint for female rappers

By Kiara Byrd
  /  01.11.2024

Lil Nas X shares trailer for religious-themed "J CHRIST" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Kevin Hart shows support for ex-wife Torrei's upcoming tour run with Katt Williams

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Bas unveils animated visual for "Decent" with Amaarae

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

Larry June drops off latest visual for "Stickin' and Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and more to appear on 'The Book of Clarence' soundtrack

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

Skepta responds to backlash over artwork for his upcoming single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

15 rappers who are Capricorn

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.10.2024

Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

21 Savage appears to unveil 'American Dream' features by sharing their baby pictures

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

D-Block Europe drops off latest visual for "Eagle" with Noizy

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Mary J. Blige and Remy Ma team up in "Gone Forever" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Sanaa Lathan is reportedly starring in a new drama series about Miss Cleo

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Gunna says fans can expect "substance" from his new music

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.11.2024

Studio Sessions | Da Beatminerz are back with an imminent album and untold Nas stories

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  01.11.2024

11 reasons Lil’ Kim is the blueprint for female rappers

By Kiara Byrd
  /  01.11.2024

Lil Nas X shares trailer for religious-themed "J CHRIST" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Kevin Hart shows support for ex-wife Torrei's upcoming tour run with Katt Williams

By Jon Powell
  /  01.11.2024

Bas unveils animated visual for "Decent" with Amaarae

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

Larry June drops off latest visual for "Stickin' and Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and more to appear on 'The Book of Clarence' soundtrack

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

Skepta responds to backlash over artwork for his upcoming single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

15 rappers who are Capricorn

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.10.2024

Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024

21 Savage appears to unveil 'American Dream' features by sharing their baby pictures

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
News

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
News

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
News

Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers

“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024
News

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers

“I never ever had to sell my body sexually for any roles… I know that happens in the industry,” said Jackson when asked about Williams’ comments regarding Hollywood’s integrity deficit.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024
Interest

19 greatest comedians of all time

From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!

By Aqua Boogie
  /  01.05.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt

“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes