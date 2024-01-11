On Wednesday (Jan. 10), “The Breakfast Club” shared a new interview with Jeymes Samuel, who paid the morning show a visit to promote his new film, The Book of Clarence. During the conversation, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God asked the artist-turned-director about accusations of blasphemy in regard to the movie’s religious subject matter.

“Matthew 24:5. Jesus‘ exact words [were], ‘Many shall come in my name saying I am the Christ, and they shall deceive many.’ The bible itself [spoke] of Simon the Sorcerer, who was trying to pay his way into the Apostles,” Samuel explained. “You only have to do a Google check, but I knew people would be saying that… Is it because you’re seeing people of color?”

He continued, “And if I’m speaking to a person of color, I’m gonna ask… [Did] you actually read the book you profess to know so much about? Are you saying blasphemy because you see yourself in that place in time?”