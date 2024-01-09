It looks like a war on wax is brewing between two of dancehall’s biggest stars. On Monday (Jan. 8), British rapper Stefflon Don released an updated version of the previously teased “Dat A Dat” that now sends direct shots at Jada Kingdom.

“Top gyal, never sell p**sy yet, never f**k a man fi go land pon a jet, yuh never f**k my man, dutty gyal, we did leff, tell Twinky say a this, mi a say one man to me, middle come in like yuh forgot dem, gyal full a man like dung a dovecot, them nah kill nobody but dem a buss shot, 50 man, how yuh do yuh body like dat?”