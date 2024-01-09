Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom
Photo: Dave Benett/Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images

Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom send diss tracks to each other in fiery battle on wax

Jada quickly responded to Stefflon’s “Dat A Dat” with the equally hard-hitting “London Bed.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024

It looks like a war on wax is brewing between two of dancehall’s biggest stars. On Monday (Jan. 8), British rapper Stefflon Don released an updated version of the previously teased “Dat A Dat” that now sends direct shots at Jada Kingdom.

“Top gyal, never sell p**sy yet, never f**k a man fi go land pon a jet, yuh never f**k my man, dutty gyal, we did leff, tell Twinky say a this, mi a say one man to me, middle come in like yuh forgot dem, gyal full a man like dung a dovecot, them nah kill nobody but dem a buss shot, 50 man, how yuh do yuh body like dat?”

After sharing a few short responses on social media, Jada returned fire with “London Bed” earlier today (Jan. 9), complete with harmonic-yet-scathing bars over Byron Messia and Burna Boy’s “Talibans II” instrumental. “Grow the f**k up and argue with yuh age group, you is a man clown and that is di sad truth, yuh say him c**ky small and him is a mama’s boy, likkle b**ch, move on, yah must did lulu, yuh batty hole name London bed, yuh mouth f**k out, that why di man leff,” the Jamaican talent claimed on the track. Presumably looking to capitalize on the attention, Jada then liberated another drop titled “What’s Up (Big Buddy)” mere hours later.

For Stefflon, 2023 was filled with a wealth of viral singles, including “Move It,” “What’s Poppin,” “Run Through” with Swae Lee, and “Deadly” with Victony. Currently, she’s said to be putting the finishing touches on her long-awaited debut LP, Studio 54. Jada’s musical output has been virtually identical, as many continue to wait for her debut album, TWINKLE. In January, she did provide an EP titled Love Experience, which contained three cuts to hold fans over.

Press play on both “Dat A Dat” and “London Bed” below.

