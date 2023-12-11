On Friday (Dec. 8), Pharrell Williams dropped off a new single titled “Airplane Tickets,” a genre-bending collaboration with Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro. As the title suggests, the track sees the artists singing about their jetsetter lifestyles.

“Restless, you’re gettin’ restless, in fact, that something’s missing, it was all bad, tears that you shed, no such thing at all as moving too fast, only thing she care about is whereabouts, eye contact, she stare me down, wanna wear me out, she said it without sayin’ it, we link up, proper plannin’, we take trips and she tellin’, feeling East Coast air, I got airplane tickets with your name on them, and, girl, you’re fine by me ’cause you’re good money, say you’ll fall in love, girl, you might as well, all jokes aside, make you mine for real…”

“Airplane Tickets” boasts a matching video that brings viewers to Hong Kong for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show. While there, the artists take a car ride through the city and perform from one of the many rooftops.

“Airplane Tickets” is said to be the latest single from Pharrell’s forthcoming album, Phriends, Vol. 1, led by “Cash In Cash Out” with 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator and “Down In Atlanta” with Travis Scott. The Neptunes beatsmith’s most recent effort, G I R L, arrived back in 2014 with 10 songs and assists from Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys. Said album also boasted the runaway hit “Happy,” a soulful offering that crossed the diamond mark in the United States and landed at No. 1 on a wealth of singles charts across the globe. As a producer, heavyweights like Run The Jewels, Doja Cat, SZA, Snoh Aalegra, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, and more have received the Midas touch from Pharrell in the past few years.

Press play on “Airplane Tickets” below.