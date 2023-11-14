Today (Nov. 14), Tinashe announced her “BB/ANG3L Tour,” which kicks off in January 2024. Taking to social media, the California-based songstress revealed that the first leg will see her touching down in nine East Coast cities, including Atlanta, Georgia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Canada’s Toronto, Ontario. She also promised that subsequent dates will soon be confirmed.

Said tour is in promotion of Tinashe‘s sixth studio LP, BB/ANG3L, a seven-song effort that made landfall back in September. Machinedrum, Scoop DeVille, Nosaj Thing, JonnyMade and more contributed to the album’s genre-bending production. The album was led by the singles “Talk To Me Nice,” “Needs” and “Uh Huh.”

In an interview with People, Tinashe explained her decision to keep her latest body of work short. “I think sometimes it’s good to streamline [an album] and cut the fat, and I really wanted people to appreciate every single one of those seven songs,” she explained. “Sometimes we spend so much time working on albums as artists and it feels kind of crazy to just give it all away in one foul swoop. Like, you want people to sit with it and really let it sink in.”

She continued, “I’m really, really excited to get [the album] out in the world and have the fans hear everything that I’ve been working on.” Tinashe also hinted at the possibility of revisiting BB/ANG3L to create a deluxe edition or share remixes of notable cuts to her fans.

Back in 2021, the “2 On” talent liberated the critically acclaimed 333, which contained 16 cuts and assists from Buddy, Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Wax Motif and more. The following year, she returned with 333 (Deluxe), complete with four additional tracks and collaborations alongside Channel Tres and Christian Blue. Check out BB/ANG3L, along with music videos from the project and Tinashe’s aforementioned tour dates, below.