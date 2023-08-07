Byron Messia has achieved a huge milestone as his hit song “Talibans II” debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to the publication, the Dancehall musician is now the first artist from Saint Kitts and Nevis to do so.

“Talibans II,” which features Burna Boy, is the remix to his breakthrough single, “Talibans,” that was released early this year. The original solo version has already been climbing the Billboard charts including Rap Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, and R&B/Hip Hop Airplay. All versions of the offering are combined for one single listing on the charts.