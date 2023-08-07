Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Byron Messia has achieved a huge milestone as his hit song “Talibans II” debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to the publication, the Dancehall musician is now the first artist from Saint Kitts and Nevis to do so.

“Talibans II,” which features Burna Boy, is the remix to his breakthrough single, “Talibans,” that was released early this year. The original solo version has already been climbing the Billboard charts including Rap Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, and R&B/Hip Hop Airplay. All versions of the offering are combined for one single listing on the charts.

“Say you bad from which part?/ Tell a p**sy we no run lip dawg/ Like Chinese wall, so the clip tall/ Shub it up a make you fall from yuh diss, dawg/ You no want none a this ’cause man a big dawg/ A so you disappear as if you never did born/ Me know a couple killer, me nah just a sing song/ With the people you mother tell you keep from/ Ztekk full a bomb like Islam,” Messia sings. “And everywhere me carry it ’cause me know the enemy them a pree/ And me know them nah sorry for me/ People a bawl and a scream ’cause we bad and we mean/ Bloody crime scene, calamity/ A so we shoot out brain fi go Canada, G/ Make your marrow experience no gravity.” You can check out the full video with Burna Boy below.

Although “Talibans” is the Jamaican-born’s first song to make the charts, back in June, he scored his first overall appearance with his 16-track album, No Love, when it debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. The project includes guest appearances from Govana, Jahshii, Rytikal, and Prince Swanny.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Byron Messia
Dancehall
Reggae

Trending
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
News

KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation

“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Social Justice

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career

In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  07.28.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes