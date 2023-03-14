Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After blessing fans with her first single drop of the year, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Minaj is making a splash on the Billboard charts. Yesterday (March 13), her latest track debuted at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart, the highest ranking of any female rap song this year. It also became her 44th top-20 hit since she went mainstream in 2009, according to the music site.

However, that wasn’t the only splash Minaj made with Billboard. The Lumidee-sampled single debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, marking Minaj’s 13th No. 1 hit. She is now tied with Drake for the third most No. 1s by any artist on the U.S. Digital Song Sales chart, per Chart Data.

The Trinidadian-born artist’s pen game has also inspired a food company influenced by hip hop. On March 8, Rap Snacks announced their new snack Nocho Nachos tortilla chips, based on lyrics from “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” “‘…Mad that they nachos!!'” Rap Snacks captioned a post on Instagram. “Introducing the all-new Nicki Minaj Nocho Nachos. Rap Snacks!!! Are you ready for the next queen drop?! Nicki Minaj. Barbz. ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.'” 

On March 4, just a few days prior, Minaj returned to her “Queen Radio” series with a big announcement. During the episode, the “Moment 4 Life” songwriter revealed she was now a music executive. “I have a record label now,” Minaj informed listeners. The news was a huge milestone for the 40-year-old New Yorker who has spent most of her career under her mentor Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment. But there is still more to come from Minaj, who has previously mentioned that she has a new album and its lead single still to be released this year.

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces for new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up "Satan" lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his "It Was A Good Day" cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in "Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop" clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023
