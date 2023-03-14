Nicki Minaj is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After blessing fans with her first single drop of the year, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Minaj is making a splash on the Billboard charts. Yesterday (March 13), her latest track debuted at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart, the highest ranking of any female rap song this year. It also became her 44th top-20 hit since she went mainstream in 2009, according to the music site.

However, that wasn’t the only splash Minaj made with Billboard. The Lumidee-sampled single debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, marking Minaj’s 13th No. 1 hit. She is now tied with Drake for the third most No. 1s by any artist on the U.S. Digital Song Sales chart, per Chart Data.

The Trinidadian-born artist’s pen game has also inspired a food company influenced by hip hop. On March 8, Rap Snacks announced their new snack Nocho Nachos tortilla chips, based on lyrics from “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” “‘…Mad that they nachos!!'” Rap Snacks captioned a post on Instagram. “Introducing the all-new Nicki Minaj Nocho Nachos. Rap Snacks!!! Are you ready for the next queen drop?! Nicki Minaj. Barbz. ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.'”

On March 4, just a few days prior, Minaj returned to her “Queen Radio” series with a big announcement. During the episode, the “Moment 4 Life” songwriter revealed she was now a music executive. “I have a record label now,” Minaj informed listeners. The news was a huge milestone for the 40-year-old New Yorker who has spent most of her career under her mentor Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment. But there is still more to come from Minaj, who has previously mentioned that she has a new album and its lead single still to be released this year.