Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Nicki Minaj’s pen game is a talent in its own right, and she’s seemingly ready to remind the world of that in 2023 with songs, music videos, and even snacks. After dropping “Super Freaky Girl” in August 2022, the New York native finally graced fans with her first musical drop of the year, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” On the booming, head-bobbing beat, Minaj sampled Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” to pair with the boastful bars the Trinidadian-born artist is known for spitting. Among the lyrics, Minaj rapped:

“When the queen leave, b**ches wanna come out like a cockroach, Until I’m cooking in the kitchen like a pot roast, That new Spectre, we don’t feel pot holes, Dorito b**ches mad that they nachos.”

After hitting streaming platforms, the catchy bars seemingly took on a mind of their own. So much so that yesterday (March 8), Rap Snacks, a food company inspired by hip hop, announced Nocho Nachos tortilla chips, a new snack sparked by the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” lyrics. According to a preview of the chips shared online, the flavor will combine sour cream, ranch, and nacho cheese all-in-one. “‘…Mad that they nachos!!'” Rap Snacks captioned a post on Instagram. “Introducing the all-new Nicki Minaj Nocho Nachos. Rap Snacks!!! Are you ready for the next queen drop?! Nicki Minaj. Barbz. ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.'”

Before releasing her latest single, Minaj sent a message to the music industry. “Ghostwriters all around the world are scrambling,” she said. “Just watch. Nicki [is] still on hiatus. This b**ch right here, though? She outside.” The same day “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” became available for the world to hear, Minaj returned to her “Queen Radio” series with a big announcement. On March 3, the 40-year-old artist shared that she has become a music executive. “I have a record label now,” Minaj said.

As of now, she has yet to reveal her label’s name. However, she has informed fans that she already has four artists on her roster: Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie, Jamaican emcee Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill, and Queens lyricist Rico Danna.

