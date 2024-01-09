Earlier today (Jan. 9), 50 Cent took to social media to announce that he’s taking a break from sex. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” he wrote. “I’m practicing abstinence, [and] I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this new year helps you excel to the next level.”

While he didn’t reveal what his new idea was, the Hip Hop veteran has been hard at work on expanding his media empire. Back in December 2023, he entered into a leasing agreement with the Shreveport, LA government to move his G-Unit Film & Television entity into the city.