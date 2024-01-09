50 Cent says he's "practicing abstinence" to avoid distractions in 2024
“I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” the G-Unit captain explained on social media.
Earlier today (Jan. 9), 50 Cent took to social media to announce that he’s taking a break from sex. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” he wrote. “I’m practicing abstinence, [and] I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this new year helps you excel to the next level.”
While he didn’t reveal what his new idea was, the Hip Hop veteran has been hard at work on expanding his media empire. Back in December 2023, he entered into a leasing agreement with the Shreveport, LA government to move his G-Unit Film & Television entity into the city.
“All roads lead to Shreveport,” 50 said to his Instagram followers on Friday (Jan. 5). “This is a game changer. Mayor Tom Arceneaux is one of the smartest guys I ever met in my life. Watch how many jobs are created as result of this move.” Whether or not production on current shows like “Power Book IV: Force” and “Black Mafia Family” will transition to Louisiana is yet to be confirmed.
One actress that 50 is already looking to team up with is Taraji P. Henson, who recently admitted to firing her team for not capitalizing on the success of her “Empire” character, Loretha “Cookie” Lyon. As REVOLT previously reported, he appeared to reach out to her after learning about the Hustle & Flow star’s revelation. “They dropped the ball. F**k ’em,” he said in response. “I’m ready to work. Let’s get it!”
In 2023, 50 Cent traversed across the globe for “The Final Lap Tour,” which kicked off in July. Said tour made several stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia over a six-month period. Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda provided support on different legs of the massive tour.
