50 Cent and Fat Joe
Photo: Todd Williamson / Contributor via Getty Images

Social media was in a collective shock after 50 Cent and Fat Joe spent Christmas together

The two Hip Hop stars sat courtside at the New York Knicks game alongside the likes of Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the New York Knicks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for a game that saw scores of big names in attendance at Madison Square Garden, including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan. In addition to the home team securing a win, many were surprised to see former foes 50 Cent and Fat Joe sitting courtside together — even though the highly publicized beef between the artists came to a close a decade ago.

“50 Cent and Fat Joe chillin’ together at a basketball game during Christmas is so unreal to me,” said Twitter user AllHHSessions. “Glad these GOATs put their past behind them.” Another user, NotJustKnicks, added, “I remember when Fat Joe and 50 Cent had real beef. This is the power of being a real Knicks fan.”

Another individual, EnterDaDome, debunked rumors that the two rappers were back at odds after Joe recently connected with Ja Rule and Rick Ross. “Fat Joe and 50 Cent were at the Knicks game together today. Like I said the other week, that picture of Joe, Ja and Ross wasn’t a shot at 50,” he tweeted. “Him and Joe been good for years. They are actually friends. This is well documented. I told y’all, these large Hip Hop accounts like trending.”

The rift between 50 and Joe first began as a result of Ja Rule’s R.U.L.E. standout “New York,” which was released in 2004 and saw Joe and Jadakiss as featured artists. In response, 50 effectively kickstarted a longstanding war between both parties via “Piggy Bank,” a diss track taken from 2005’s The Massacre. The conflict quickly spilled into the pop realm, with the emcees going at each other during a live taping of MTV’s Video Music Awards. G-Unit and Terror Squad’s respective head honchos would eventually settle their issues following the tragic passing of Chris Lighty in 2012. Check out additional reactions to 50 Cent and Fat Joe‘s hangout session below.

