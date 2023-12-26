Social media was in a collective shock after 50 Cent and Fat Joe spent Christmas together
The two Hip Hop stars sat courtside at the New York Knicks game alongside the likes of Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock.
On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the New York Knicks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for a game that saw scores of big names in attendance at Madison Square Garden, including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan. In addition to the home team securing a win, many were surprised to see former foes 50 Cent and Fat Joe sitting courtside together — even though the highly publicized beef between the artists came to a close a decade ago.
“50 Cent and Fat Joe chillin’ together at a basketball game during Christmas is so unreal to me,” said Twitter user AllHHSessions. “Glad these GOATs put their past behind them.” Another user, NotJustKnicks, added, “I remember when Fat Joe and 50 Cent had real beef. This is the power of being a real Knicks fan.”
Another individual, EnterDaDome, debunked rumors that the two rappers were back at odds after Joe recently connected with Ja Rule and Rick Ross. “Fat Joe and 50 Cent were at the Knicks game together today. Like I said the other week, that picture of Joe, Ja and Ross wasn’t a shot at 50,” he tweeted. “Him and Joe been good for years. They are actually friends. This is well documented. I told y’all, these large Hip Hop accounts like trending.”
The rift between 50 and Joe first began as a result of Ja Rule’s R.U.L.E. standout “New York,” which was released in 2004 and saw Joe and Jadakiss as featured artists. In response, 50 effectively kickstarted a longstanding war between both parties via “Piggy Bank,” a diss track taken from 2005’s The Massacre. The conflict quickly spilled into the pop realm, with the emcees going at each other during a live taping of MTV’s Video Music Awards. G-Unit and Terror Squad’s respective head honchos would eventually settle their issues following the tragic passing of Chris Lighty in 2012. Check out additional reactions to 50 Cent and Fat Joe‘s hangout session below.
50 cent and Fat Joe taking pictures together. Anything is possible 😂— Ralfy (@Ralfy212) December 25, 2023
50 cent and Fat Joe together is amazingly crazy— Chante' (@Imjuspassionate) December 25, 2023
Still nuts to see 50 Cent and Fat Joe all buddy buddy— Childhood’s End (@DamienXavierSix) December 25, 2023
Lol Fat Joe 50 Cent courtside at the game? Love to see it cause 50 so petty you’d never think he’d squash anything 🤦🏽♂️ 🤣— MR BIGGS (@Kasino718) December 25, 2023
Getting dap up by Fat Joe and 50 cent after catching the dub on Xmas is a crazy flex.— Daran (@dfaustt) December 25, 2023
50 cent and Fat Joe at the game together that’s big lol— DeRico Sanchaz 🦅 (@Wh00p_Ric0) December 25, 2023
Fat Joe about to tell us what’s it was like sitting next to 50 Cent at the game shortly— Peter Francis Geraci (@93rdMickey) December 25, 2023
Fat Joe and 50 Cent just boys now. 2006 feels like yesterday.— BOrilla (@BigDaddyBOrilla) December 25, 2023
Fat Joe & 50 Cent sitting courtside together at the Knicks game in minks on Christmas. Beautiful.— John WIC (@iight_so_boom) December 25, 2023
Fat Joe & 50 Cent sitting court side next to each other at a Knicks game is a surreal sight…— AnonymousNobody (@Ro_Andretti) December 25, 2023
50 Cent & Fat Joe sitting next to each other at the Knicks game? Man how times change 😂😂😂😂😂😂— Skoob 🥂 (@younghennypapi) December 25, 2023
If 50 Cent and Fat Joe can sit courtside at the Knicks game together, I should be able to forgive my opps— IG: 365daysofhiphop (@fromoldharlem) December 26, 2023
But fuck that, I’m standing on business as the kids say
RJ Barrett had the same reaction i had seeing Fat Joe and 50 Cent courtside at the Garden. That’s beautiful though— Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) December 25, 2023
50 Cent and Fat Joe chilling courtside together is something I thought I would never see— Donté (@AirRetro_DK5) December 25, 2023
50 Cent and Fat Joe sitting courtside is the definition of NY unity.— Ant 🤟🏾 (@whatelseant) December 25, 2023
