Another individual, EnterDaDome, debunked rumors that the two rappers were back at odds after Joe recently connected with Ja Rule and Rick Ross. “Fat Joe and 50 Cent were at the Knicks game together today. Like I said the other week, that picture of Joe, Ja and Ross wasn’t a shot at 50,” he tweeted. “Him and Joe been good for years. They are actually friends. This is well documented. I told y’all, these large Hip Hop accounts like trending.”

The rift between 50 and Joe first began as a result of Ja Rule’s R.U.L.E. standout “New York,” which was released in 2004 and saw Joe and Jadakiss as featured artists. In response, 50 effectively kickstarted a longstanding war between both parties via “Piggy Bank,” a diss track taken from 2005’s The Massacre. The conflict quickly spilled into the pop realm, with the emcees going at each other during a live taping of MTV’s Video Music Awards. G-Unit and Terror Squad’s respective head honchos would eventually settle their issues following the tragic passing of Chris Lighty in 2012. Check out additional reactions to 50 Cent and Fat Joe‘s hangout session below.