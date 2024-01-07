Charlamagne Tha God hits back at Katt Williams' claim that Kevin Hart is an industry plant
Charlamagne says that Williams’ claim about Kevin Hart’s inorganic come-up is false.
The origins of Kevin Hart’s success continue to be debated days after Katt Williams claimed that his comedy peer was shown favoritism by Hollywood’s decision-makers.
The controversial perspective on how the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” co-creator managed to go from a novice stand-up act to one of the industry’s biggest names spilled out when Williams went viral for his “Club Shay Shay” podcast appearance on Jan. 3.
“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one has a memory of going to a sold out Kevin Hart show, [there] being a line for him, him getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” said the Emmy winner about his fellow “Wild ’n Out” alum.
Williams further pleaded his case that the entertainer did not grind his way to stardom when he stated, “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA and, in his first year in LA, is on his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called Soul Plane, and he was leading? No. We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is?”
On the new episode of “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast, hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz hit back at the remarks. “I saw Katt say something too about Kevin Hart… Kevin Hart’s come-up wasn’t organic. I totally disagree with that,” said “The Breakfast Club” personality. “I totally disagree with that, and the reason I totally disagree with that is because we watched Kev not succeed in Hollywood. We watched his NBC sitcom, I think it was NBC, we watched his sitcom not succeed in Hollywood. We watched Soul Plane not do well,” he continued.
Schulz would go on to note that the comedy box office juggernaut’s presence on the stand-up scene was something that could not be denied despite Williams attempt to do so. Piggybacking on those comments, Charlamagne recalled Hart hitting his stride in the comedy circuit and building a loyal following who stuck with him as he generated more entertainment opportunities.
The HartBeat Productions founder has not directly addressed Williams’ remarks about him, but he did, however, roast his peer live on ESPN’s “NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart.” Other comics called out on the podcast have also issued reactions.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
19 greatest comedians of all time
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
19 greatest comedians of all time
From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!