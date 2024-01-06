Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt
“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.
Celebrities who were called out by Katt Williams are doomed if they stay silent and doomed if they address the disparaging comments, according to comedian Lavell Crawford.
The BET “ComicView” alum is not among the handful of comedy professionals who were blasted for various alleged infractions by Williams, but, like many others, he had a perspective to contribute to the viral discourse.
The “Breaking Bad” Screen Actors Guild Award recipient was on Instagram Live with fans on Friday (Jan. 5) when he was asked his thoughts about Williams’ tirade against peers on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast two days prior.
Crawford began, “I think Katt, he just gon’ talk. He one of them cats, man, he ain’t afraid of nobody. He say what’s on his mind, and he probably had some confrontations.” The stand-up act would go on to suggest that the rift between the Friday After Next breakout star and the likes of Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and others could be the result of Williams feeling as though his career was eclipsed by men he was on the stand-up circuit with.
“You gotta remember, the more the money go up in your life, the more the… spite comes out of other people. And if y’all all on the same [scene]… See, the one thing about Black entertainers, we think it’s only one bag. We don’t even understand… We think it’s just one bag and that’s how all these beefs come up,” said Crawford. The entertainer also addressed joke stealing, an issue Williams blasted Cedric The Entertainer over.
“When Katt talked about his experiences, and some of it might be far fetched, and it might be [that] some of it’s comedy, you know, he a comedian, and you be thinkin’ everything he says is beef, and some of the stuff he probably got beef with. He knows these people,” he continued. In the end, Crawford said that those who have spoken out to debunk the Emmy winner’s version of the truth about how Hollywood deals are made and the shady business of success were only adding fuel to the fire.
“Comedians that he named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” he declared. “You know if it ain’t true, you know all the money you got and all the blessings you got, why you on Instagram going, ‘Oh, that ain’t true. That ain’t true’? You making yourself look guilty.”
Hear Crawford’s full remarks below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
15 best Ludacris guest verses
19 greatest comedians of all time
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate their 23rd anniversary
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.