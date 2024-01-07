SZA addresses “thieves” who leaked her music with plans to take legal action
The leak comes weeks after SZA began teasing the release of the deluxe followup to ‘SOS.’
SZA has had enough of taking it on the chin whenever her music is stolen and released without her approval. On Saturday (Jan. 6), she made it known that the latest leak of records, presumably for a deluxe album she has teased since December, was the last straw.
“Leaking my music is stealing. This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property,” began her tweet addressing the offense. She continued, “You are a f**king thief, and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I’m tired.”
Fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist have been anticipating the release of LANA, a deluxe LP with seven to 10 new tracks, to follow up on the success of her studio album SOS.
LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED .— SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024
Last month, SZA shared six album covers but has yet to confirm a date for the project’s rollout. Now, scrapping the entire creative effort has become a real possibility. Top Dog Entertainment co-President Terrence “Punch” Henderson also spoke about the leak in a series of tweets. In one, he wrote, “When music leaks, it often leads to delays and/or canceling whole projects.”
In a follow-up response to someone inquiring about why the music would be shelved despite positive feedback from fans, Punch explained, “When artists work hard to get their music to a point where they’re comfortable sharing it, and then someone steals it and leaks it, it spoils the whole thing. Most of the songs leaked are incomplete and not how the artist wanted [people] to hear it.”
Subsequent tweets reveal the label executive has enlisted fans to narrow down who may be behind the recent act of sabotage. “Shout out to The Camp, man. Y’all coming [through] with the info. Appreciate y’all,” he wrote. The “Snooze” singer previously commented on the effects music leaks have played in the foiled release of her work.
In November, after being named Hitmaker of the Year, she told Variety, “When people leak my songs, they ruin them. Then it’s not mine anymore; it’s actually yours. It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared.” She would go on to note that the offense leaves her feeling embarrassed by the unfinished work and unwilling to move forward with planned releases.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Jhené Aiko marks return with "Sun/Son" single
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
19 greatest comedians of all time
From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!