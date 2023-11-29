She also gave an update on Lana, which was originally meant to serve as a deluxe edition of SOS. “It was gonna be outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected,” she admitted. “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide and not think [too much] and get out of my own head. I was so happy to say some s**t that didn’t mean a f**king thing.”

SZA continued, “It’s definitely turning into its own album, and I guess I could drop a new album randomly because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now. But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent or carefree. On the one hand it’s like, ‘What would Beyoncé do?’ But I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the f**k they want, like Frank Ocean and André 3000. Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud because it was so stress-free.”