From the moment SZA released her debut album, CTRL, in 2017, she gave us the perfect soundtrack to all our thoughts. These feelings could range from wondering why a guy with a girlfriend is hitting you up like in “Love Galore” to proclaiming you never lose when with your lover like in “Snooze.” In her follow-up album released in 2022, SOS opens up about her anger and regret. The Grammy-award-winning singer pens her personal life throughout her music, slowly revealing it to us like diary entries. SZA’s songwriting introduces the world to memories of men doing her wrong, the rage that follows and even insecurities about herself. She brings to life the exact range of emotions that come with these experiences.
Whether you’re in love, or falling out of it, SZA has a song for all of the ways in which relationships can get the best of your emotions. For those nights when you need to vent and have a glass of wine, here are 12 SZA songs to listen to.
1. Supermodel: “Leave me lonely for prettier women/ You know I need too much attention for s**t like that/ You know you wrong for s**t like that.”
We all have insecurities when it comes to how we look. SZA explains that she deserves attention from her lover — even if she believes he could find someone better looking. These insecurities are often brought up in other SZA tracks throughout her discography, oftentimes conveying how invisible she can feel.
2. Nobody Gets Me: “Nobody gets me like you / How am I supposed to let you go? / Only like myself when I’m with you.”
This is a song to play when you can’t leave someone alone. SZA knows the feeling of getting attached to someone and not being okay with yourself once they are gone. She also explores being misunderstood and finding a home with someone who understands.
3. Drew Barrymore: “I get so lonely I forget what I’m worth / We get so lonely we pretend that this works / I’m so ashamed of myself, think I need therapy.”
When we find ourselves alone, we sometimes let our negative thoughts take us down. SZA describes what it can be like when you get in your head with no one around. She also includes feeling lonely in a relationship, and admits that the fear of being alone can be a reason to pretend that your relationship works. The song’s namesake, actress and TV host Drew Barrymore, often talks about her struggles with mental health and shares it with her audience like SZA.
4. Seek & Destroy: “Now that I’ve ruined everything, I cannot complain / Now that I’ve ruined everything, I’m so f**kin’ free / Now that I’ve ruined everything, keep it all for me / Now that I’ve ruined everything, space is all I need.”
In her second studio album, SZA touches on the subject of self-sabotage and the consequences behind related actions. Instead of feeling guilty, she feels free after sabotaging her connections. Whether it’s considering harming an ex in “Kill Bill” or admitting to getting a rise when a former lover falls, SZA finds liberation in the destruction.
5. Garden (Say It Like Dat): “‘Cause I love you just how you are/ Hope you never find out who I really am / ‘Cause you’ll never love me … but I / Believe you when you say it like that.”
If there’s one thing that you can assume about SZA through her lyrics, it’s that she enjoys being in love. This song evokes the feeling of wanting to hide some parts of yourself in fear of losing someone. Sometimes a good relationship can be too good to be true, which is enough to make you feel like you have to refrain from showing the real you. It is clear in this track that the person in this song offers some reassurance, allowing SZA to believe what the person is saying despite her inner saboteur.
6. Snooze: “Long as you dreamin’ ’bout me, ain’t no problem / I don’t got nobody, just with you right now / Tell the truth, I look better under you.”
Feeling possessive is normal when you are in love. SZA wants to make sure she is the only one her person thinks about in bed when they are apart. She emphasizes being closed off to anyone else besides her lover and admits she looks better when she’s under them.
7. Gone Girl: “Tryna find deeper meanin’ in nonsense / Tryna grow without hating the process / Tired of anticipating the worst yet / Still anticipating the worst.”
This song is all about being honest with yourself. Sometimes it can be hard when you’re on a journey of growth. SZA definitely realizes that growing is not a comfortable process in these lyrics. As she tries to find meaning behind the madness in life, the fear of what’s to come hinders her progress. The singer gets real about how finding yourself may not always be the answer.
8. F2F: “So hard without you / I feel it coming, you gon’ find anothеr one / To keep you calm and tuck you in at night, I wonder / Will you call me? Will you hang mе out to dry?”
This song from SOS finds SZA at the precipice of getting over a break-up. It’s an all-too-relatable feeling: Waiting for the ball to drop and finding out your ex has a new flame. Yet, SZA is still wondering if they will ever call. She keeps the listener in their feelings with this song and pulls at their heartstrings by describing how hard it is to forget someone.
9. Special: “I wish I was special / I gave all my special / Away to a loser / Now I’m just a loser.”
Dating means having to kiss a few frogs on the way to your prince or princess. SZA touches on insecurities on this track, as she does in many others, explaining how she craves being special to someone. However, she blames her feeling of inadequacy on a loser she dated. She digs even lower to admit she also feels like a loser for having dated them.
10. Love Galore: “Why you bother me when you know you don’t want me?/ Why you bother me when you know you got a woman?/ Why you hit me when you know you know better?”
Many women have experienced partnered-up men trying to get at them. SZA knows it’s annoying. These lyrics seem to be a text reply that make the person on the other end feel sorry for even trying. The star points out the blatant truth about this person having a woman, while also shaming them for knowing better than to reach out to her for anything romantic.
11. Far: “Tried to wash all of my s**t away/ Tried to wash all my emotions/ Need a few brews, need a palm tree/ I be drinkin’ in private, don’t call me to party, though.”
SZA touches on the woes of drinking your cares away in this song. She explains the task of attempting to drown her sorrows in alcohol or getting away to somewhere with palm trees. Nevertheless, the star’s efforts clearly don’t work as she writes that she prefers to miss parties and drink in private.
12. Good Days: “I try to keep from losin’ the rest of me / I worry that I wasted the best of me on you, babe / You don’t care.”
SZA loves to use a peaceful production with deep, melancholic lyrics, and this song is a perfect example. While the song sounds like a dreamscape, the lyrics explain looking toward better days while having the slight anxiety of losing yourself in the process. SZA fears that she lost the best of herself while in a previous relationship.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
13 best Nicki Minaj bars about having sons
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance
In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
From city lots to lush gardens: The power of urban farming with Karen Washington
This is the inspiring story of Karen Washington, a pioneering urban farmer who has been revolutionizing urban spaces by transforming them into vibrant community gardens and educational hubs. Sponsored by State Farm.
Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'
Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves
In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.