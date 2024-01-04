Today (Jan. 4), Nafe Smallz delivered his first drop of 2024 with “BE A H** (LUTON TING),” a collaboration alongside Lancey Foux. Over production from Cage, Eight, and Harry Beach, Smallz could be heard boasting about his latest fling with a special someone. “Shrooms to the face, bottles by the case, or the Ace, we just f**k in every room in my place, we don’t go on dates, scoop her up, she better not be late, she do all the s**t I love, she know all the s**t I hate,” he rapped on the infectious cut.

“BE A H** (LUTON TING)” came with a matching visual courtesy of Double Or Nothing Productions. Viewers can see the artists enjoying their rockstar lifestyles with a bevy of beauties throughout.

Smallz’s latest drop is taken from the forthcoming album Tickets To The Moon, along with other recent releases like “LANDSLIDE” with Aitch, “ON A FLIGHT,” “IMPECCABLE TIMING,” and “WONDERFUL FEELING.” The 15-track offering is expected to arrive Feb. 16.

Back in 2023, he blessed the masses with High Profile, a well-recieved body of work with contributions from Tiny Boost, Rimzee, Krept & Konan, Potter Payper, Chip, and more. The project debuted at No. 3 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart. In that same year, Smallz contributed his talents to songs like Rita Ora’s “You Only Love Me (Zdot Remix),” Nines’ “Different League,” D-Block Europe’s “Navy Seal,” and M Huncho’s “​stop calling.”

Smallz recently gave his take on the state of the British Hip Hop scene in an interview with Hypebeast. “From where it was 10 years ago to where it is now, it’s an amazing thing to see,” he said. “If anything, it’s exciting because I feel like before, people would look to America for talent and music, but now, with the talent continuing to improve in the U.K., the country is being globally looked at.”

Press play on “BE A H** (LUTON TING)” below.