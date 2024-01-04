Nafe Smallz teams up with Lancey Foux in "BE A H** (LUTON TING)" visual
The track was produced by Cage, Eight, and Harry Beach.
Today (Jan. 4), Nafe Smallz delivered his first drop of 2024 with “BE A H** (LUTON TING),” a collaboration alongside Lancey Foux. Over production from Cage, Eight, and Harry Beach, Smallz could be heard boasting about his latest fling with a special someone. “Shrooms to the face, bottles by the case, or the Ace, we just f**k in every room in my place, we don’t go on dates, scoop her up, she better not be late, she do all the s**t I love, she know all the s**t I hate,” he rapped on the infectious cut.
“BE A H** (LUTON TING)” came with a matching visual courtesy of Double Or Nothing Productions. Viewers can see the artists enjoying their rockstar lifestyles with a bevy of beauties throughout.
Smallz’s latest drop is taken from the forthcoming album Tickets To The Moon, along with other recent releases like “LANDSLIDE” with Aitch, “ON A FLIGHT,” “IMPECCABLE TIMING,” and “WONDERFUL FEELING.” The 15-track offering is expected to arrive Feb. 16.
Back in 2023, he blessed the masses with High Profile, a well-recieved body of work with contributions from Tiny Boost, Rimzee, Krept & Konan, Potter Payper, Chip, and more. The project debuted at No. 3 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart. In that same year, Smallz contributed his talents to songs like Rita Ora’s “You Only Love Me (Zdot Remix),” Nines’ “Different League,” D-Block Europe’s “Navy Seal,” and M Huncho’s “stop calling.”
Smallz recently gave his take on the state of the British Hip Hop scene in an interview with Hypebeast. “From where it was 10 years ago to where it is now, it’s an amazing thing to see,” he said. “If anything, it’s exciting because I feel like before, people would look to America for talent and music, but now, with the talent continuing to improve in the U.K., the country is being globally looked at.”
Press play on “BE A H** (LUTON TING)” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
JID returns with "30 (Freestyle)" single
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?