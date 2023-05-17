Photo: Screenshot from Nafe Smallz’s “Nostalgic” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Last Thursday (May 11), Nafe Smallz dropped off a new single titled “Nostalgic.” Produced by Eight, Harry Beech, and Sean Murdz, the track sees the Luton star delivering melodic raps about his high-end lifestyle, a wild relationship, and more.

“Two hours late, but I bet that she waited, I walk in the door, ain’t no question I’m faded, dressin’ impressive on every occasion, but she know I love it the best when she naked, she know I love it the best when she home, yeah, she know I love it the best when she moan, brand new chinchilla, that mink is on me, I hop out the Lamb’ with them blinkers on, we started f**kin’, she think she know me, bet she doesn’t know ’bout that s**t I’m on, I left the stress in the spliff, I traded my pain with the styrofoam…”

The accompanying clip for “Nostalgic” comes courtesy of Kyerector and Atum Media and mainly takes place at a lavish residence with a driveway full of high-end cars. Throughout, viewers can see Smallz counting money at a table, hanging with his crew, and going through the ups and down with a love interest.

Back in May of 2022, Smallz liberated his most recent body of work, Legacy, a 16-song offering with additional features from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with quality cuts like “Sex On The Moon,” “Hypnotised” with Tiny Boost, and “Groupie” with Krept & Konan. Outside of his own work, the “Home Run” talent could also be heard on drops like ​wewantwraiths’ “Most Wanted,” Young Cardi’s “STARGAZING,” Lil Berete’s “I C Y,” Rita Ora’s “You Only Love Me (Zdot Remix),” and Nines’ “Different League.” Press play on Nafe Smallz’s “Nostalgic” video below.

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Digga D recruits 2Rare for Jersey club remix of "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Cardi B stars in a new Beats ad and addresses the Twitter frenzy over her tattooed wig

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Yung Miami returns to her hosting era as she announces a new "Caresha Please" episode

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Potter Payper unveils dark visual for "Scenes"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Post Malone announces 'Austin' album and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Timbaland reveals JAY-Z and Drake delivered advice that helped him overcome his darkest moment

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Listen to Potter Payper's new album 'Real Back In Style'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

G Herbo declares "We Don't Care" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Nafe Smallz
Rap

