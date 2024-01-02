Today (Jan. 2), rising stars Luh Tyler and Tony Shhnow teamed up for “Pop Up,” which was produced by Cashcache. The track begins with a smooth verse from Tyler that sees him focused on the money.

“Before I pop out, know I need the front and the back end/ N**ga, I done ran it up, done brought them racks in/ Go tell ’em if they tryna get that feature, b**ch, I’m taxin’/ Sit back, kick my feet up, count that paper, I’m relaxin’/ N**ga, get back on that snatch or get up in that mode/ Tweakin’ if you think I’m cuffin’ h**s, you must play with your nose/ Lil’ brodie bring that back end, he got signed, blood play wit’ them lows/ Tell them people if they drop that bag, I’ll rock the stage for sure/ Tell them people, if they drop that bag, I’m gon’ rock the stage…”

The accompanying clip for “Pop Up” comes courtesy of CottoOverDidIt. Viewers can see the two artists hitting up a shoe store, showing off stacks of money in a residence and more.

Back in March, Luh Tyler dropped off his debut body of work, My Vision, which consisted of 12 songs and additional features from Anti Da Menace, BabyTron, L.O.E. Shimmy, Trapland Pat, SCY Jimm, Wizz Havinn and NoCap. A Reloaded version of said project was also released with five additional cuts, including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “Ransom.” Months later, he maintained his momentum with the three-song EP ROTY. 2023 also saw Tyler contributing to tracks like Kaliii’s “Area Codes (850 Remix),” DDG’s “I’m Geekin (Luh Tyler Remix),” Doe Boy’s “KARDASHIANS,” Skilla Baby’s “Millionaire,” SleazyWorld Go’s “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It,” BLP Kosher’s “Quite Frankly,” Rich The Kid’s “Big Pimpin'” and Maxo Kream‘s “Whatchamacallit.”

