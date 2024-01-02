On Monday (Jan. 1), DJ Paul shared a post on social media in honor of Gangsta Boo on the one-year anniversary of her passing. “One year [ago] today, and I can feel it! Started feeling it a month ago,” the Three 6 Mafia legend wrote. “Rest, queen, you’ve worked hard enough.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Gangsta Boo was found dead on the front porch of her mother’s home in Memphis on New Year’s Day 2023. Several months later, an autopsy report confirmed that fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol were found in her system, revealing her death to be an accidental overdose. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” stated her mother, Veronica Mitchell, at the time. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”