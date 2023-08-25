DJ Paul recently broke his silence on Gangsta Boo’s passing on Jan. 1, and the Three 6 Mafia co-founder claims authorities have leads on the responsible party.

According to reports, the DJ commented on Crunchy Black’s Instagram post, stating that Boo’s brother, Eric Mitchell, was allegedly responsible for the accidental overdose that took the rapper’s life. A fan responded to the post, stating Black should let the authorities know, which resulted in DJ Paul commenting, “They have it. They have her phone and they know who did it.”

Also known as E Gutta, Eric was reportedly with Gangsta Boo on the night of her death. He was said to have also suffered an overdose and was hospitalized with his sister.

Crunchy recently shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment from someone claiming to have been in jail with Eric. The Instagram user claimed he hated his sister because she never financially supported him. The individual also stated they would reach out to the whole family and tell them everything Eric shared while in prison. They even said they would start with his mother because “she needs to know her son ain’t s**t.”

Per HipHopDX, in the caption of the screenshot, Crunchy Black stated, “God is good; he sent me this to post and sure against the Boo brother [sic]; we on your a**.”

Crunchy also stated that Boo had a good heart, and he wanted justice for her death. Gangsta’s friend and longtime collaborator also said that her brother should “kill his f**cking self.”

Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found unresponsive in her mother’s Memphis home on Jan. 1. She was pronounced dead at the scene with the cause later revealed as an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. She was 43 years old, and she had been working with several up-and-coming female artists.