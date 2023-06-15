Photo: Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 1, Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known to the world as Gangsta Boo, was pronounced dead. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, her impact on hip hop culture was solidified as one of the founding members of Three 6 Mafia. She was 43 years old, and at the time, the circumstances surrounding her passing were unknown.

Yesterday (June 14), Fox 13 Memphis revealed her cause of death. According to Gangsta Boo’s autopsy report, authorities believe she died of an accidental overdose. The outlet, which claimed to be the first on the scene for the New Year’s Day tragedy, said traces of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol were found in her system. The “Late Night Tip” rapper’s body was discovered in a residential neighborhood in Memphis’ Whitehaven area.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one,” her mother shared in a short statement following the announcement. Her funeral was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in mid-January. Prior to her death, the “Sippin’ on Some Syrup” hitmaker was working with several younger female artists.

In September 2022, the woman highly regarded as “the first lady of Southern rap” saluted another Memphis-born emcee during an appearance on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs.” The lyricist admitted, “It made me feel good” to see GloRilla shining. In December 2022, Latto recruited both artists for her single “FTCU,” an acronym for “F**k the Club Up.” Hip hop newcomer Ice Spice also found inspiration in Mitchell’s bars. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old landed her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when her “Gangsta Boo” collab with Lil Tjay debuted at No. 82.

Gangsta Boo
Rap
RIP

