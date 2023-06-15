As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 1, Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known to the world as Gangsta Boo, was pronounced dead. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, her impact on hip hop culture was solidified as one of the founding members of Three 6 Mafia. She was 43 years old, and at the time, the circumstances surrounding her passing were unknown.
Yesterday (June 14), Fox 13 Memphis revealed her cause of death. According to Gangsta Boo’s autopsy report, authorities believe she died of an accidental overdose. The outlet, which claimed to be the first on the scene for the New Year’s Day tragedy, said traces of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol were found in her system. The “Late Night Tip” rapper’s body was discovered in a residential neighborhood in Memphis’ Whitehaven area.
“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one,” her mother shared in a short statement following the announcement. Her funeral was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in mid-January. Prior to her death, the “Sippin’ on Some Syrup” hitmaker was working with several younger female artists.
In September 2022, the woman highly regarded as “the first lady of Southern rap” saluted another Memphis-born emcee during an appearance on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs.” The lyricist admitted, “It made me feel good” to see GloRilla shining. In December 2022, Latto recruited both artists for her single “FTCU,” an acronym for “F**k the Club Up.” Hip hop newcomer Ice Spice also found inspiration in Mitchell’s bars. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old landed her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when her “Gangsta Boo” collab with Lil Tjay debuted at No. 82.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Wiz Khalifa drops off new mixtape 'See Ya'
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories
In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.
Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance
In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!