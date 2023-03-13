The hip hop world woke up to devastating news on Jan. 1 when beloved Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo was found dead at her home in Memphis. Now, two months after her death, her legacy will live on in the form of new music.

On Saturday (March 11), her estate confirmed to TMZ that an untitled posthumous album is in the works. The project will reportedly drop on Aug. 7, which would have been the femcee’s 44th birthday. It would be the late rhymer’s first solo LP in two decades since 2003’s Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera. According to the outlet, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Juicy J might be joining to help commemorate their colleague.

But that’s not all. A whole team of artists and producers are seemingly contributing to the project. Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, and Run the Jewels are all rumored to be featured on the album, with production help from Drumma Boy, Nick Hook, and El-P of Run the Jewels.

Gangsta Boo might not be able to record with the artists in person, but some of the collabs would be spiritual full-circle moments. Crunchy Black became a part of Three 6 Mafia at the same time she did when she was just 15 years old. In 2014, she released a collaborative EP, Witch, with La Chat, her fellow Memphis MC. That same year, she joined forces with Run the Jewels for the track “Love Again.” And just last December, Latto recruited her for a feature on her song “FTCU.”

Gangsta Boo’s mother, Veronica Mitchell, is thrilled that she continues to be so loved by the world.

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl,” Mitchell told TMZ of the “Where Dem Dollas At” artist. “She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy, Cedric, and her brother, Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her, ‘GO GET THEM DOLLAS,’ but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”