What’s up, everybody? Happy New Year! We made it to 2024, and I’m looking forward to a sneaker-filled year of the best kicks coming out. I’ll also be interviewing many footwear creatives in the industry about their unique projects and more. Up first is Stan Birch, aka Staniflou on Instagram, a footwear artist/colorway designer from France who has collaborated with brands like Jeff Staple and Lanvin. To close out the 50th-year celebration of Hip Hop, Stan created unique and personal pairs of custom Wallabees for JAY-Z and his inner circle of Hip Hop legends.

Let’s get into the exclusive conversation below.

What’s up, Stan? Happy New Year! Tell us about this unique custom collaboration for JAY-Z. How did it come about?

I collaborated with Clarks Originals a few months ago, which was 30 pairs of the same shoe that I hand-painted and dyed, and we offered them to big people, such as Ronnie Fieg, Macklemore, DJ Clark Kent, Jeff Staple, and so many other big guys. In this list of people was Lenny Santiago, who is one of JAY-Z’s best friends, and one of the guys at Clarks told me that he was in contact with Emory Jones and said, “Let’s make a pair for Emory and JAY-Z.” They wanted me to send JAY-Z and Emory an extra pair from the project I was working on at that time, and I told them, to be honest, if I make a pair for JAY-Z and Emory Jones, I want to make something very exclusive to them, not something that 30 other people already have. Like, you get to make some shoes for JAY-Z like once in your life, so I wanted to make something absolutely crazy and not just something that other people have. So I told him this, and he came back to me a few days later and said, “We are going to send you seven pairs — two for JAY-Z, one for Emory Jones, Lenny Santiago, Jay Brown, Juan Perez, and Ty Ty Smith, who are as you know, the inner circle for 45 years. They gave me total freedom on the project.

What was your initial thought process for this custom project?

So when I knew I was going to make some pairs for JAY-Z, as I said, I knew I had to go absolutely nuts because it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work for such legends! So yeah, I wanted to make something very, very special for them that included storytelling to follow the colorway that I made. The idea was to incorporate celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop and many years of friendship. So I needed a colorway that represents, you know, the vintage feel, timelessness. They’re timeless. So I thought the best idea was to make something black and white. Then to bring concept to the project, I printed a few archive pictures of them together and edited them in black and white, so they could all have different sets of pictures in their boxes. All the pictures that they have in their boxes are geared specifically for the person who’s opening the box. So Ty Ty has a different set than JAY-Z, and Lenny S. has a different set than Emory. It’s all different pictures that are very, very personal to each of them.

Tell us about the design process.

So basically, the base shoe is the maple colorway, kind of cream, the very classic Wallabee colorway. Every single part of the shoe is hand-dyed by my hand and brush. Most parts of the shoe are hand-dyed light grey, with the toe box in a dark grey, and the suede lining made in a black colorway, but I vintaged it by hand. So I took a very sharp needle and put it into the suede, and I pulled out the inside skin parts and it made a very nice vintage effect on the toe box lining. It’s something I discovered with this project that was a mistake at first, and I said, “Whoa, that’s amazing.” And so I did it on all the shoes. So everything is dyed with an engraved Paper Plane logo, which I then colored with gray, black, and white. That was one of the instructions that Emory had. He said I could use the Paper Plane logo as long as it stayed premium. He didn’t want to have a foggy or soggy Paper Plane design. He wanted me to make something absolutely perfect if I had to use it. So I had to be extremely precise and careful in making the Paper Plane logo. So all the shoes have an engraved Paper Plane logo hand-painted by me after I engraved it. All the shoes are then filled with 22-karat gold and my logo on the left shoe, which is also engraved, and then filled with 22-karat gold leaf.

What was it about the Wallabee that made it your silhouette of choice?

When I was a kid, my mom used to buy me Clarks. It wasn’t fashionable at all to me then, so I used to hate it and I didn’t think about it at all. But recently, since probably 2021 or 2022, it started to come back again as a fashionable brand, and as I’m also into fashion, I kind of rediscovered the Wallabees. So it’s kind of filled with memories of when I was very young. And I also love wearing it now because of how it looks. For these customs, particularly, when the opportunity came up, I thought it was the perfect, most logical shoe for those guys.

How did you make every pair personal for each of them?

This is where the fobs come into play. I wanted them all to have the same pair, but also have a very special sentimental value to each shoe. My goal was to make this shoe their favorite in their collection because I’m sure they all have like a few hundred pairs at home. So I made a series of seven pairs of the colorway but one-off, one for each of them and this is where I used the fobs. I did research in addition to my knowledge of Hip Hop — for example, take Ty Ty. If you know JAY-Z’s music, you know that Ty Ty loves to drink Mai Tais ’cause it’s, like, in a dozen songs. So the funniest thing I could have done was to make a little Mai Tai fob for him. Lenny Santiago is known for having a gold couch in his office, so what I did was an exact reproduction of his office. He’s known for having the gold couch, and you know, people taking pictures on his couch, so I made this amazing fob, a reproduction of his office, which took me probably a full day just to make only one. But yeah, this is probably the most amazing one. This is my favorite part of the whole project. It’s Lenny Santiago’s gold couch and office reproduction on the fob. This is my very favorite part of the whole project, to be honest.

How many fobs did you make?

Thirty triangle fobs, but I also made some lasered fobs. I made a Roc-a-Fella Records logo fob cut with a laser. I made a Def Jam one, a 40/40 Club one, a Paper Planes one, of course, and I also made the “Book of Hov” one with the beautiful Yves Klein blue. Also, I made seven engraved leather rectangle pieces with JAY-Z lyrics mentioning each of these guys. So this also adds to the very, very personal and sentimental value of the shoe.

How did you go about sourcing the photos?

Do you know the Instagram account called AintNoJigga? When I first made an Air Force 1 for Lenny Santiago two years ago, he reached out to me and said it was dope, and we had a little discussion. So when I needed to get some pictures, and also the context around the pictures, I did a deep dive on his IG because that was a big part of my documentation, and I wanted to make sure with all the pictures that I used that I wouldn’t offend anyone. AintNoJigga documents a lot of JAY-Z and all of the inner circle’s life history, but he also adds context to explain who’s in the picture, what they are doing, where they are, etc. So he was a very big part of my documentation.