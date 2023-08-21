The Wallabee boot silhouette is one that remains unchanged for the most part. Its chunky rubber sole and lace unit are unique to itself and for most collaborations, the designers opt to change the fabric texture and/or introduce unique colorways. For her Clarks x MAYDE WORLDWIDE drop, May chose to use corduroy as her main fabric. This pair features the “Pacific Blue” hue throughout its upper with leather lining inside. Natural-colored shoelaces come stocked to match its signature rubber sole with an extra blue pair attached in addition to two branded suede logo fobs from Clarks Originals and MAYDE WORLDWIDE. Finishing touches include dual logo branding that can also be seen on its insole and sneaker box.