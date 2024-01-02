Back in October 2023, Ice Spice revealed that she was in a relationship. In a feature with the Los Angeles Times, the 24-year-old admitted to “currently dating someone” while wanting “to keep [her fans’] focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”

As for Carti, the past couple of months have seen him on an impressive campaign ahead of his third studio LP, said to be titled Music. Songs like “Different Day,” “2024” and “H00DBYAIR” received a more than welcome reception after their surprise releases.

Back in 2020, the AWGE-signed artist liberated Whole Lotta Red, which became his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. That project consisted of 24 cuts and assists from Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Future. Outside of his own work, Carti has also proven himself to be a viable label head thanks to the standalone success of his Opium Records artists Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely.