Playboi Carti reveals that he has a daughter on latest single
Iggy Azalea previously gave birth to Carti’s son, Onyx, in 2020.
On Tuesday (Dec. 19), Playboi Carti took to Opium Records’ Instagram account to drop off a video for his latest single, “H00DBYAIR,” complete with cameo appearances from signees like Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. Much of the song saw him reflecting on his life and career, from his rap beginnings at 17 to becoming a blueprint for others in the present day.
On the song’s outro, Carti revealed that he is now a father of two. “I was 24 when I had lil’ Onyx, then I had a daughter, I had a daughter too, 27 when I had Eve, now I can finally sleep,” he rapped on the Cardo and KP Beatz-produced offering. Onyx is his first child with Iggy Azalea, who gave birth to their son in 2020.
“H00DBYAIR” followed a series of surprise drops from the Atlanta rapper. The bulk of those releases included song snippets and videos promoting his third studio LP, which is presumably titled I Am Music and will serve as an official follow-up to the chart-topping Whole Lotta Red. Last Thursday (Dec. 14), he liberated a melodic cut titled “2024,” an Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye West-produced offering full of the boastful, high-pitched bars that Carti has become well-known for.
“Yeah, yeah, you came back and you failed, uh, second place, can’t be in my face, oh, nah, thick pockets, they think I’m rockin’ Chanel, fat wallet, lil’ b**ch, you know I got here, out of pocket with your b**ch, Chanel, done grew me some horns, baby, I’m from hell, Southside, I was in Riverdale, off molly, that two-tone pill, rich n**ga with all these f**kin’ girls, he next, I put him on the mural, she’s next, I told her she my girl, oh, you like that?”
Check out Playboi Carti’s latest below. An official date for his next body of work is yet to be confirmed.
