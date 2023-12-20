“H00DBYAIR” followed a series of surprise drops from the Atlanta rapper. The bulk of those releases included song snippets and videos promoting his third studio LP, which is presumably titled I Am Music and will serve as an official follow-up to the chart-topping Whole Lotta Red. Last Thursday (Dec. 14), he liberated a melodic cut titled “2024,” an Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye West-produced offering full of the boastful, high-pitched bars that Carti has become well-known for.

“Yeah, yeah, you came back and you failed, uh, second place, can’t be in my face, oh, nah, thick pockets, they think I’m rockin’ Chanel, fat wallet, lil’ b**ch, you know I got here, out of pocket with your b**ch, Chanel, done grew me some horns, baby, I’m from hell, Southside, I was in Riverdale, off molly, that two-tone pill, rich n**ga with all these f**kin’ girls, he next, I put him on the mural, she’s next, I told her she my girl, oh, you like that?”

Check out Playboi Carti’s latest below. An official date for his next body of work is yet to be confirmed.