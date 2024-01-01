Today (Jan. 1), Offset kicked off the new year by dropping a new visual for “SKYAMI,” his collaboration with Mango Foo. Produced by Boi-1da, the track sees the Migos alum flexing his wealth, success and lifestyle to the masses.

“Woke up this morning, fours in my bed/ Thumbin’ through 100s, it’s crampin’ my hands/ Your b**ch be goin’, I know she a fan/ We get your dope, it be wrapped in Saran/ Back-to-back cash, you know gang ain’t playin’/ If he a opp, you can’t save him, ain’t sparin’/ B**ch, you ain’t never been in a McLaren/ I got two b**ches like Bluetooth, I pair ’em/ We on a boat, we in Skyami, penthouse with your h**…”

The accompanying clip brings the collaborators’ boastful bars to life, as they can be seen partying with a bevy of beautiful women in a mansion. Viewers can also see the duo continue their festivities by riding through the streets in high-end vehicles and hitting up the club.

“SKYAMI” is the latest single from Offset’s sophomore solo LP, SET IT OFF, a 21-song body of work with additional features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe. The project was both a critical and commercial success and debuted within the top five of the Billboard 200.

“I feel like this is really my first album, my first really solo career album,” Offset said to Sharp Magazine about the release. “I just feel like Michael felt, wanting more creatively, challenging myself to be a better and bigger artist, and to leave the old stuff in the past, move on to the better things, the bigger things. I’m ready to focus on self-expression and self-identification to the world.”

Press play on Offset and Mango Foo’s “SKYAMI” video below.