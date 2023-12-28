Offset
Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images

Offset reveals that he's back in "studio mode"

The Migos alum released his sophomore album, ‘SET IT OFF,’ back in October.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2023

Offset clearly isn’t wasting any time as far as his musical output. On Wednesday (Dec. 27), he took to Twitter to announce that he is back in “studio mode.” Subsequent tweets further confirmed that new tunes are on the way, including what might be a single titled “War Zone.”

It’s only been two months since Offset liberated his sophomore studio LP, SET IT OFF, a 21-song offering with additional features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Young Nudy, Chlöe, and Cardi B. The well-received project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 70,000 album-equivalent units sold.

In an interview with Sharp Magazine, Offset spoke on his latest body of work while comparing himself to Michael Jackson — specifically in regard to his career trajectory.

“I feel like this is really my first album, my first really solo career album,” Offset explained to the publication. “I just feel like Michael felt, wanting more creatively, challenging myself to be a better and bigger artist, and to leave the old stuff in the past, move on to the better things, the bigger things. I’m ready to focus on self-expression and self-identification to the world.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the Georgia talent revealed how a conversation with a certain Odd Future alum led to SET IT OFF‘s Jackson-inspired promotion. “I was telling [Tyler, The Creator] my vision of being a standout artist, and a solo artist, and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],’” Offset told GQ. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N**gas ain’t going to f**k with it at first, but n**gas never f**k with the good s**t first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that s**t to head.”

Check out Offset’s aforementioned tweets below.

Revolt - New Episodes