Today (Nov. 29), GQ revealed a new interview with Offset as part of their “2023 Men of the Year” issue. In the feature, the Georgia rapper opened up about a variety of topics, including his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF. He also broke down his highly publicized Michael Jackson persona, which saw him rocking outfits and accessories in tribute to the late King of Pop while promoting said album.

“This character, it’s bold, a little selfish, a little arrogant, very confident, talking s**t, and fearless to creativity,” Offset explained about the flashy looks, which he previously said represented his evolution from group member to solo artist — a transition that paralleled MJ’s career after The Jackson 5. “I’m doing my own merch designs, dancing in videos, dancing onstage with choreo and with dancers because I just want to do something that separates me from everybody.”

Surprisingly, Offset’s decision to mirror Jackson began with advice from Tyler, The Creator, who spoke to the Migos alum during a Roc Nation Brunch event.

“I was telling [Tyler] my vision of being a standout artist, and a solo artist, and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],'” Offset recalled about the conversation. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N**gas ain’t going to f**k with it at first, but n**gas never f**k with the good s**t first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that s**t to head.”

Released in October, SET IT OFF contained 21 songs with collaborations alongside Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 44,000 album-equivalent units sold.