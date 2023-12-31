Chance The Rapper is supporting Black actresses who have spoken out about the pay and treatment disparities they have experienced in Hollywood.

The topic gained renewed interest when Taraji P. Henson was moved to tears, detailing how she has continuously fought for proper compensation and opportunities — which still pale in comparison to her white counterparts — despite her proven track record of success in television and film.

Henson made the remarks during a SiriusXM interview with Gayle King on Dec. 19 while promoting her latest movie, The Color Purple, alongside castmate Danielle Brooks and director Blitz Bazawule. The “Empire” star has been vocal about the breakdown of her pay in the past, but her latest remarks made her message about being undervalued a larger discourse. As a result, her peers have chimed in with their similar testimonies, and social media users have expressed their criticisms.

Chance has an issue with the latter. On Saturday (Dec. 30), he candidly addressed the hateful opinions attempting to invalidate the complaints in an Instagram Story. He began, “I try not to add my voice to like, I don’t know, current pop culture events and s**t that doesn’t have to do with me, but there’s this current conversation going on right now, a lot of Black women, Black actresses, are coming out and talking about how they was did dirty in the industry, how they weren’t paid for their work.”

The Coloring Book rapper noted, “And this has been going on for years, but the worst part [is] seeing the comments under a lot of these posts.” Chance took particular issue with the fact that many have stated that Black actors “should have negotiated better or they should have read their contract and stuff.”

He continued, “And these be like the dirtiest, dustiest, brokest, like, least goal having, definitely least goal accomplishing people in the world, and they’ll write some stuff, and they’ve never negotiated a contract, they’ve never had to hire a lawyer, and if they did, it’s like, n**ga you not in The Color Purple. Like, you not doing nothin’.”

The film, which, opened in theaters on Dec. 25 has been a box office success, claiming the best Christmas Day opening for a movie since 2009.