Chance The Rapper calls out dusty haters criticizing Black actresses’ complaints of being underpaid
In an Instagram Story, Chance said the worst part of seeing reactions to the viral topic is the comments that invalidate Black actresses’ claims.
Chance The Rapper is supporting Black actresses who have spoken out about the pay and treatment disparities they have experienced in Hollywood.
The topic gained renewed interest when Taraji P. Henson was moved to tears, detailing how she has continuously fought for proper compensation and opportunities — which still pale in comparison to her white counterparts — despite her proven track record of success in television and film.
Henson made the remarks during a SiriusXM interview with Gayle King on Dec. 19 while promoting her latest movie, The Color Purple, alongside castmate Danielle Brooks and director Blitz Bazawule. The “Empire” star has been vocal about the breakdown of her pay in the past, but her latest remarks made her message about being undervalued a larger discourse. As a result, her peers have chimed in with their similar testimonies, and social media users have expressed their criticisms.
Chance has an issue with the latter. On Saturday (Dec. 30), he candidly addressed the hateful opinions attempting to invalidate the complaints in an Instagram Story. He began, “I try not to add my voice to like, I don’t know, current pop culture events and s**t that doesn’t have to do with me, but there’s this current conversation going on right now, a lot of Black women, Black actresses, are coming out and talking about how they was did dirty in the industry, how they weren’t paid for their work.”
The Coloring Book rapper noted, “And this has been going on for years, but the worst part [is] seeing the comments under a lot of these posts.” Chance took particular issue with the fact that many have stated that Black actors “should have negotiated better or they should have read their contract and stuff.”
He continued, “And these be like the dirtiest, dustiest, brokest, like, least goal having, definitely least goal accomplishing people in the world, and they’ll write some stuff, and they’ve never negotiated a contract, they’ve never had to hire a lawyer, and if they did, it’s like, n**ga you not in The Color Purple. Like, you not doing nothin’.”
The film, which, opened in theaters on Dec. 25 has been a box office success, claiming the best Christmas Day opening for a movie since 2009.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
19 best rap lyrics about popping bottles
7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time
Ghetts unveils "The Kings Speech 2023" single
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.