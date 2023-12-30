The brotherhood shared between Papoose and Busta Rhymes is a real one that extends well past the glare of the limelight. All throughout the year, Busta has been receiving his flowers for his decades long career, but a Dec. 30 Instagram post shared by the freestyle master expressed an even greater appreciation for Flipmode Squad’s frontman.

The post showed the two Brooklyn-bred artists and others on stage together at a private holiday party at Terminal 5 in New York on Thursday (Dec. 28). In the video clip, before turning the spotlight over to Papoose, Busta heralded his friend as one of the best husbands and fathers that he has ever known.

From there, the “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” artist proceeded to highlight why he had long been revered as an assassin on the mic. In his post, however, he gave the Grammy-nominated Busta props for being a huge supporter of his career.

“When I first came in the game, Busta Rhymes embraced me as an artist when many others did not! He invited me on a record that changed my life! Since then we became brothers,” wrote the The Beast From The East lyricist. “He is currently setting an amazing example right now by having all of his beautiful children together, shinning, winning and being successful as a unit. It speaks volumes and makes a statement as far as fatherhood, unity and growth is concerned. I will stand on the front line, with anything concerning Buss. Love you my brother! Forever in debt with you,” he concluded.

Last year, Papoose revealed to HipHopDX that Busta was among Hip Hop’s heavy hitters who persuaded him not to hang up the mic for good. In 2021, he stunned fans when he announced his plans to retire. Though, he would ultimately go on to release a new full-length project every month of that year, totaling 12.

“There’s a lot of things, a lot of lost elements in Hip Hop, man. When I said I was retiring, Busta was saying things like, ‘Man, your contribution is needed. Are you kidding me?’” he told the outlet. “And it helped me realize, it helped me feel a little appreciated. I didn’t know that I was going to get so much love.” That same year, he would go on to work with Lil Wayne, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.