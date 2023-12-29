Today (Dec. 29), Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and The Alchemist unveiled the original version of their sequel to 2016’s Hall & Nash. As explained in a recent Instagram post announcing the release, the project was meant to see the light of day some time ago before effectively being scrapped.

“When I first linked with [Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine], the original plan was to do a Hall & Nash 2 tape. From the first day in the lab, I knew I needed these guys on my beats more than they needed my beats,” the veteran producer explained. “The s**t was coming out crazy. They linked with [ScHoolboy Q] one day at my spot and made one, [and] we knew we had something good.”

The Alchemist continued, “While we were finishing the project, they signed their deal with Shady. We ended up changing the plan to drop [Hall & Nash 2] and, over time, used some of the songs for different things, but a handful of songs never came out and the original version of the album was never released. Now, for the first time, the OG version of Hall & Nash 2 will be released on vinyl, CD and tape. [A] collectors’ item for the day ones.”