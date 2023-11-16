Back in 2022, CurrenSy and The Alchemist teamed up for Continuance, a 13-track offering with assists from Larry June, Styles P, Wiz Khalifa, Babyface Ray and more. One of the bigger standouts was “No Yeast,” which featured what is arguably one of Boldy James’ most poignant verses to date. “Acquired taste for the finer things, the finer cuisine / While others do it online for the streams / Posting comments and memes / Love the sound when that money counter cha-ching / It’s Concrete, you know the drama we bring,” the Detroit veteran rapped on the Norman Feels-sampled effort.
Today (Nov. 16), The Alchemist decided to revisit the laid-back cut and add on a verse from frequent collaborator Westside Gunn, who wastes no time with rhymes about street moves and high fashion.
“Dolce overalls / Break it down to H, you know the protocol, you know what stove involves / Been at the drums, had you runnin’ dark and flippin’, trippin’ / I see one n**ga hop a Porsche like Blake Griffin, my shooter stay sniffin’ / My yank different, he lift his face from the plate / Thought it was Christmas, over $1,000 dishes wishin’ / In Honolulu, Dior, daddy shorts lookin’ new-new / But never call me Nunu if I never knew you / Got twin b**ches with fake t**ties blowin’ my dice at the Caesars / Them stones too cloudy, lil’ n**ga, them ain’t GIA…”
Earlier this month, The Alchemist liberated the second installment of his Flying High EP series, which contained contributions from CurrenSy, Gangrene, Action Bronson and Conway The Machine. Fans could also enjoy the instrumentals for each song provided. Outside of his own releases, the California veteran crafted beats for the likes of Travis Scott, Vince Staples, Lil Yachty and Danny Brown. Press play on “No Yeast (Remix)” below.
