The Boston Celtics have been in countless headlines this offseason, mainly due to the ongoing scandal regarding their head coach, Ime Udoka. However, the team is still full of talented players who are looking to make some big moves this season, and they just found out another player who will be joining them on the court.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Blake Griffin will be joining the Boston Celtics for the 2022-2023 NBA season. The six-time All-Star officially signed a fully guaranteed, one-year deal. This will mark the veteran’s 14th season in the league after playing for the Brooklyn Nets for the last two years.

While in Brooklyn, Griffin averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. Overall in his career, he boasts averages of 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 724 career games that he has played while signed to the Los Angeles Clippers, Detriot Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets.

Since the announcement, basketball fans have chimed in with their reactions. “1. Good for Blake for getting a guaranteed deal on a contender. 2. Thank God I no longer have to talk about his coming back to the Clippers,” wrote one Twitter user.

In related news, the Boston Celtics announced their head coach Ime Udoka violated team policies and has been officially suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season. Following the decision, Udoka released his statement: “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”