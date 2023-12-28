On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Big Hit dropped off a new visual for “Red Lotion,” a hard-hitting cut that features RJmrLA and Jay Worthy. As the title reveals, the track serves as an ode to the street collective that the artists plead their allegiance to.

“Cherry red, flag on my head, cherry pants, cherry flag on my head, flame flag, wrapped around my head, flamed up, blippin’, spittin’ flame from my head, red lotion, blood thicker than mud, red lotion, you know I bang it on Bloods, red lotion, like a vein, hold it together, like the red now, flamed up, burning forever…”

The accompanying clip for “Red Lotion” is directed by THIRDEYERAZ. Keeping things simple, viewers can watch Big Hit leading the way for his collaborators at a lit function.

Earlier this month, Big Hit unveiled the 17-song album The Truth Is In My Eyes, which was entirely produced by his son, Hit-Boy, and boasts additional appearances from Baby Stone Gorillas, Mozzy, Snoop Dogg, The Alchemist, Dom Kennedy, Musiq Soulchild, and more. The project was released exclusively through Bandcamp and Jpay Tablets, the latter of which allowed those who are incarcerated to have access.